Alice Phoebe Lou Shares New Single and Video for 'Dirty Mouth'

Today Alice Phoebe Lou unveils her wonderful new single "Dirty Mouth," along with the beautiful, accompanying homemade video, filmed in her hometown of Kommetjie, South Africa. Full of shimmering self-assurance and blissful melodies, "Dirty Mouth" a liberating track born to uplift and restore any heartache.

Speaking more on the track, Alice shares: "'Dirty Mouth' is an upbeat punk banger with a badass attitude begging you to dance around your room naked and scream out what you really feel. The words are written from an uninhibited, no bulls, part of myself that I often hide with manners, pleasantries & politeness. It's a big smiling middle finger to the men that have pulled me down, used me & hurt me in ways that took me years to heal. Asking for what I want. Saying how I feel. Not holding back."

Known for her adventurous nature and love of touring, 2020 brought with it many challenges for Alice as an artist and an individual. Sharing more about the last year, Alice explained: "I spent more time alone than I ever had. I shaved my head. Had an ego death. Fell in love. Had my heartbroken. I was a raw little mess. And that was what I wrote about."

Having avoided writing about love in the past, this new chapter is different, and it comes straight from her heart. The first single to be unveiled at the end of 2020, was "Dusk;" an ode to the mutual and profound love, present in a friendship.

The release of "Dusk" was greatly received with a wealth of support from the likes of The Sunday Times, Consequence of Sound, Wonderland, and Nylon. In the wake of the release, Alice was one of 11 musicians to be handpicked by Sir Paul McCartney to perform a cover of a previously unheard track from the legendary artist's new record.

South Africa-born, Alice Phoebe Lou's first taste of performing came at the tender age of 18 when she busked through Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals and captivating songs. Lou then self-released her debut EP, MOMENTUM, in 2014, followed two years later by her debut full-length, ORBIT.

2019 marked the release of her critically acclaimed second album Paper Castles, championed by the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, and The Fader. Alongside releasing an exceptional body of work, she played over 100 shows across four continents, and in doing so, built and cultivated an enormous, loyal fanbase. The hundred and first show Alice played was at Saal 1 at Funkhaus, an incredible recording studio built to record orchestras in 1956 as part of Funkhaus radio house in East Berlin. Her LP "Live at Funkhaus" is a selection of nine tracks taken from that incredible performance on the 7th of December 2019.

At the start of last year, Alice released two warmly received singles. First came "Witches;" an upbeat and instantly enchanting track recorded with Ziv Yamin on to 1-inch tape. This was the beginning of an analogue love affair, which saw Alice change her recording style, having her next single "Touch" recorded, mixed, and mastered completely analogue. This approach was used when recording the entirety of Glow, diving into tape recording and vintage gear with producer David Parry (of the band Loving) at the wonderful Castle Studios in East Germany.

The upcoming third album Glow is personal and raw. Full of visceral, star-dusted songs delivered in her crooning tones, against a backdrop of scuzzy guitars, sauntering bass grooves, and mesmeric piano sequences. "Dirty Mouth" is another string to this ever-evolving artist's bow.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Senga Li