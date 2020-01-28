Alice Longyu Gao Shares 'Rich Bitch Juice' Music Video

New York via China and Harajuku avant-pop multi-hyphenate Alice Longyu Gao today releases the music video for her Dylan Brady-produced experimental pop anthem "Rich Bitch Juice."



Speaking to The FADER about the new video full of colorful Harajuku aesthetic and distorted facial features, Alice says "I am not really into the idea of looking like myself. I think it's because of my eating disorder and body dysmorphia, but also not trying to look hot or cute makes me excited, therefore we played with distorting my physical appearance. I think music is a great platform to explore a futuristic me."

Watch the music video for "Rich Bitch Juice" below!

Off the heels of sold-out shows with Cashmere Cat, Charli XCX producer/PC Music artist Umru, and of course Dylan Brady and Laura Les' duo 100 gecs, catch Alice Longyu Gao live at Elsewhere in NYC this Valentines Day (Feb 14th) and SXSW in Austin, TX this March.



"Rich Bitch Juice" was released in late December alongside its sister single "Dumb Bitch Juice" - both produced by experimental pop sensation Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, marking the first release on Brady's Dog Show Records following the imprint's inaugural release with 100 gecs' breakthrough debut album 1000 gecs - to praise by PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, The Needle Drop and Stereogum, and celebrity co-signs including The Weeknd who shared a video of his Doberman Pinscher vibing out to "Rich Bitch Juice" on Instagram stories (following Selena Gomez's recent post of Alice's Anna Delvey-inspired track "Scam").



Upcoming Alice Longyu Gao shows:

2/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

3/19 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

+ more TBA





