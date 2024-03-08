Alice Ivy Shares New Single 'Popstar (Feat. Låpsley)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With her third studio album Do What Makes You Happy on the near horizon, ARIA-nominated artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alice Ivy shares her new single “Popstar,” featuring acclaimed London-based songwriter and producer Låpsley.

A follow-up to December's breezy release ‘Wildlife', Alice Ivy continues to expertly blend acoustic and electronic elements on “Popstar.” Alice Ivy and Låpsley prove their versatility in spades, diverging from the electronic prowess both artists are renowned for, and leaning into a hard-hitting alt-rock aesthetic - reminiscent of Alice Ivy's co-write and production work on Mallrat's knockout single “Teeth.”

But this genre-shift was more than just a stylistic choice: the gritty percussion and distorted guitar riffs lay the foundation for what is an anthem of empowerment and solidarity, informed by Alice Ivy and Låpsley's shared experience of navigating the music industry as young women. Despite the setbacks and double-standards, “Popstar” is ultimately a triumph, tackling themes of misogyny and ageism with the wit and charm of two artists on a mission to “break the bulletproof glass ceiling.”

On the collaboration, Alice Ivy shares, “I've been a massive fan of Låpsley's since ‘Hurt Me' came out back in 2016, and I love the DJ Koze edit of ‘Operator'. We crossed paths when I was hanging out in London after some UK shows and spent an afternoon together in a tiny little studio in Islington. There was something special in the air, Caroline Polachek was recording vocals in the studio next door, the studio walls were all wrapped in silver and Låplsey and I were trading horror stories about our experiences as women in the music industry.”

She continues, “I went in thinking we'd probably write something electronic or dance, more like those songs of hers I referenced, but for one reason or another we cranked out a massive angsty rock song, which is ironic because it's called, ‘Popstar.' I guess we were both just feeling super empowered in the moment. My favourite lyrics in this one are, ‘Tell the people what they're hearing, let the algorithm take it' and ‘My face is only aging but my ego needs the stage.' Those lines hit hard!”

Låpsley adds, "We had no idea where the session would take us, we got on like a house on fire and within a few hours this tune came out of nowhere and smacked us in the face with some hard truths about the industry. Alice is an absolute weapon in the studio and it takes an effortless connection to let your guard down and write something so honest. Dream team. I'm so happy to be part of the project.”

Fresh from performances at Corona Capital in Mexico City and an Australian tour supporting The Midnight (US), Alice Ivy is is heading to Austin, TX this month for a series of shows at SXSW.

The SXSW schedule is currently as follows:

March 13 - Austin Garden & Studio, SXSW Austin (Presented by Women That Rock) @ 2:50pm

March 13 - Zilker Brewing, SXSW Austin (Presented by Penny Loafer PR) @ 7:50pm

March 14 - Lefty's Brick Bar, SXSW Austin (Presented by CLASH MUSIC) @ 9:30pm

March 15 - Australia House at Lucille's, SXSW Austin (Presented by Sounds Australia) @ 5:15

March 15 - Swan Dive, SXSW Austin (Presented by School Night & KCRW) @ 11:15

The release of “Popstar” offers another taste of Alice Ivy's third studio album, Do What Makes You Happy, arriving later this year. With a dream-team of features - that so far includes Mallrat and Jelani Blackman on ‘Broke My Heart', Mayer Hawthorne on ‘Howlin' At The New Moon' and now Låpsley - the anticipation of where Alice Ivy's curatorial ear will strike next follows her long-cemented status as a sought-after songwriter, producer and engineer. This recent output has earned critical acclaim across Wonderland, The Line Of Best Fit, Mix Mag, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, NME Magazine, and many more.

About Alice Ivy

Alice Ivy is the moniker of Annika Schmarsel, an ARIA-nominated artist, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Naarm / Melbourne, Australia. She has released two albums, I'm Dreaming (2018) and Don't Sleep (2020), and has amassed 63 million streams and counting. Her work has been nominated for countless awards, including the prestigious Australian Music Prize, multiple ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association Music) Awards, the triple j-presented J Award for Australian Album Of The Year, and more.

She has won Best Producer at the Music Victoria Awards and the Studio Production Award at the Australian Women In Music Awards and her past 11 consecutive singles have been added to rotation on triple j.

She has performed more than 400 shows across four continents, including touring with Billie Eilish, performing at The Great Escape in 2022, her first US festival performance at Electric Forest, appearances across Splendour In The Grass, Groovin' The Moo, Wine Machine, NYE In The Park, Wanderer, St Kilda Festival, the F1 Australian Grand Prix, and most recently Corona Capital in Mexico City.

Photo by Dominik Schmarsel