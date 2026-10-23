Ali Tod Releases Debut Self-Titled Album Produced by Kaki King

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With a stamp of approval from Brandi Carlile, Scotland-born and West Virginia-based singer-songwriter and acoustic guitar wizard Ali Tod continues to make a name for herself.

She has released her debut self-titled studio album. The Kaki King-produced album is a showcase of Tod's guitar work, coupled with the strength of her wall-rattling vocals and resonating lyrical prowess.

Hitting streaming in September, her lead single and album opener, 'Down,' strikes with a beautiful, angelic acoustic intro, as the song quickly shifts to a head-bopping soulful rhythm. The stripped down nature of the song is easy on the ears, though the energy and emotion comes through with ferocity.

The instrumental bridge breakdown is a signature moment in the song, putting Tod's guitar playing at the forefront, followed up by one last powerhouse vocal chorus. It's an anthem meant to empower and inspire.

'I wrote ['Down'] in a particular moment of despair during Covid, when I had an unrequited love with my friend,' states Tod. 'It's about falling hard for someone, and trying to hide it.'

With a delicate Spanish guitar-style intro, her latest single, 'Day in June,' gives off a feeling of opening your eyes from a peaceful night's sleep, yet again with the song soon giving way to Tod's signature percussive acoustic soul sound.

The make-you-wanna-dance rhythm strikes fierce and fluid, as does her unmistakable resonating vocals. While her guitar playing takes center stage, Tod delivers a lyrical juxtaposition between a beautiful sunny summer day and a doomed relationship from the jump, but still diving head first anyway.

Other notable tracks like 'Three Acres' showcase the strength and leverage in her voice, as her lyrical abilities resonate just as powerfully. As a natural born guitarist, it only made sense she include two instrumental tracks in 'Manifest' and 'Nothing is Real,' which provide the album with added versatility.

The record marks a new chapter in her artistic journey, placing songwriting and connection at the center of her work, while retaining the innovative guitar playing that has become her signature.

Supporting her new album, Tod finished up a run in Europe this past September as part of the 2026 MusiSHEans Guitar Tour, which is a collective that aims to inspire and encourage more women to pick up the guitar. As a native Scottish artist, her international reach continues to grow year over year, and being a part of this collective only aids in her global recognition.

Tod has performed on stage with Brandi Carlile on a few occasions in the past, and has recently been invited to perform at Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico in January 2027.

Her album release show is slated for October 28th at The Bitter End in New York City with special guest Alex Skolnick.

About Ali Tod

Ali Tod is a Scottish-born, Appalachian-based singer-songwriter and guitarist known for electrifying live performances that transform a single acoustic guitar into a full-band experience. Combining percussive fingerstyle techniques, live looping and emotionally resonant songwriting, she creates performances that are both technically captivating and deeply human.

A seasoned international performer, Tod has appeared on stages across North America, Europe and Australasia. She has shared the stage with Brandi Carlile on multiple occasions, going from fan to bona fide festival performer. She recorded her second EP 'Lumbini '20' in the private studio of Rodrigo y Gabriela, and recently performed alongside Gabriela at the San Francisco Film Festival.

While her guitar work has earned recognition in the acoustic music world, Tod's greatest strength lies in her ability to connect with audiences through memorable songs and compelling live performances. Her powerhouse vocals and distinctive Scottish humor have endeared her to audiences all over the world, and her music bridges the gap between virtuosic musicianship and honest storytelling, drawing listeners in with equal parts energy, vulnerability and authenticity.

Tod's new self-titled album – produced by guitarist and composer Kaki King – represents a significant artistic evolution, placing songwriting firmly at the center while retaining the innovative guitar work that has become her signature.

Upcoming Shows

10/28 - New York City, NY – The Bitter End (official album release show)

11/6 - Philadelphia, PA – The Fallser Club

11/14 - Capon Bridge, WV – The River House

Photo Credit: Kara Ford, Chris Whigham



Photo Credit: Kara Ford, Chris Whigham

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