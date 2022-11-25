Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ali Gatie Shares New Single 'Scared of Love'

Ali Gatie has been performing this track while on the road for his North American tour.

Multi-Platinum Canadian artist Ali Gatie shares a new single entitled "Scared of Love" out today via Warner Records. Ali Gatie has been performing this track while on the road for his North American tour which has upcoming stops in Chicago, Seattle, Cleveland and more - purchase tickets here.

On "Scared of Love", Ali Gatie bobs and weaves passed genre lines and layers a universally catchy melody above an alternative soundscape. Delicate guitar creaks through soft production as he makes a promise, "When the night turns dark, I'll shine on you," before finally assuring once more, "I'll make sure that I do." The airy instrumentation entwines with the Toronto superstar's dynamic vocals in a powerful push-and-pull.

Today's single follows Gatie's WHO HURT YOU? DELUXE LP which has racked up 1.5 billion global streams - listen HERE. Among its expanded tracklist, WHO HURT YOU? includes the standout track "The Look" feat. Kehlani as well as effervescent remixes by Dutch producers R3HAB and Albert Harvey on "MMM" and "I'll Be there For You."

With his delicate fusion of R&B and pop, Gatie has quickly become one of music's most moving and relatable singer-songwriters. His songs have connected with listeners around the world -he's garnered over 4.4 billion global streams, boasts over 3 million TikTok followers, and has surpassed the 1 billion-view mark on YouTube. Alongside his solo successes, he has also collaborated with artists like Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, Tate McCrae, Marshmello, and MAX.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

11/26: Toronto, ON (History)
11/28: Cleveland, OH (House of Blues - Cleveland)
11/29: Chicago, IL (House of Blues - Chicago)
12/3: Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)
12/6: Minneapolis, MN (Varsity Theater)
12/7: Winnipeg, MB (Burton Cummings Theatre)
12/10: Edmonton, AB (Midway)
12/12: Calgary, AB (University of Calgary - MacEwan Hall)
12/15: Vancouver, BC (Commodore Ballroom)
12/16: Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)
12/17: Portland, OR (Aladdin Theater)

Credit - Hyghly



