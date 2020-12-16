Alexandra Kay Brings Back Hard Candy Holiday Christmas Special Livestream

After the roaring success of her Hard Candy Christmas Special, rising country star Alexandra Kay is giving fans the chance to relive the livestream next Wednesday, December 23rd, beginning at 12:00pm PST / 3:00pm EST. The livestream will be available through December 25th at 8:59pm PST / 11:59pm EST. Tickets are available to purchase now here.

"The initial response to Hard Candy Christmas Special was so great and it exceeded my expectations. I knew we had to bring it back one more time," Kay said on the success of her stream. "2020 has been tough for a lot of people and I am happy to have been able to bring some light into fans' homes for the holidays."

Kay recently released her heartbreaking single "All The Cowboys," which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country Chart while landing in the top 5 on the All Genre charts in the United States, Australia and Canada. "All The Cowboys" is available to stream here. Kay also recently celebrated surpassing 1 Million followers on TikTok , just a year after her cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" went viral.

Growing up about 40 minutes from St. Louis Missouri in Waterloo, IL, Alexandra began writing songs at the age of 15 as a way to cope with being a teenager, first loves and finding herself. Most recently, she was featured on the Netflix music reality series Westside and is a new member of Nashville-based TikTok group The 615 House.