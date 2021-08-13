Alexa Villa Shares Bold New Single 'Call Me Crazy'

Today, "Bubble Rockstress" Alexa Villa shares her bold new single "Call Me Crazy." The infectiously catchy pop-rock track is an anthem for the outsiders and dreamers who choose to forge their own paths in life. Stream it here: https://linktr.ee/thealexavilla.

Villa shares, "I wrote this song about how it feels to always be on the outside. For a long time growing up I didn't feel like I belonged to any certain group of people. This song is about embracing that and stepping into who you are. I was always the one with my head in the clouds and was always told I live in a fantasyland for having big dreams. I was the loud, wild one with crazy ideas and too much to say. This song for me was a way to overcome that and find my identity. It's not crazy to dream."

In support of the single, Villa will perform at El Cid in Los Angeles on August 16. "Call Me Crazy" will be featured on Villa's upcoming Good Girl EP, which is planned for release in the coming months.

While her classmates were playing with Barbies, Los Angeles-based Bubble Rockstress Alexa Villa was playing on The Warped Tour. She has opened for acts including The Darkness, Ryan Cabrera, and Mark Ballas & BC Jean of Alexander Jean to name a few and has honed her craft as the sharp, yet charismatic artist she is today.

﻿With influences ranging from Miley Cyrus, Yungblud, 5SOS, Willow Smith and Halsey to Led Zeppelin, Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette, the singer/songwriter/classically-trained pianist and producer empowers the listener to embrace their madness and be authentically imperfect, loud and abrupt. She also expresses individuality through fashion and works with various brands to further create her own world.