Alex Lambert Releases New Song AMEN

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Singer-songwriter Alex Lambert has released new song 'Amen' via Big Loud Texas. The track comes from a deeply personal rediscovery of faith for the Fort Worth-bred artist. With songs like 'Amen' and fan-favorite 'Think I'm In Love' that recently crossed one million streams, Lambert's authentic lyrics and sonic convergence of country, soul and timeless R&B are establishing him as a buzz-worthy artist to watch.

'I wrote this one ['Amen'] about losing my way and finding out God was still right there with me,' Lambert reflects. 'Wherever you're at today, I hope it reminds you that you're never too lost to be loved.'

Produced by Jon Randall, Stefan Lit and Dan Kalisher, 'Amen' was written solely by Lambert. Feeling lost, Lambert prays for a brand-new start. His rich sound shines through the new track:

Such a long time

I was afraid

Sun wouldn't shine and the chains wouldn't break

You never know love until you lose your way

Signed to Big Loud Texas, the buzzed-about imprint co-founded by Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, Lambert has released a series of impactful singles including most recent 'Beautiful Mind' which garnered support online from the likes of NBA superstar and avid music fan Jimmy Butler. Additional releases include: 'Lay Down In A Pickup,' 'You Make Sense To Me,' 'Rules of Attraction' and 'Shoot Me Down.'

Supporting Billy Currington, Kip Moore, Paul Cauthen and more on the road earlier this year, Lambert will open for Devon Gilfillian on his Time Will Tell Tour at The Basement East in Nashville on November 12. For tickets or more information, visit alex-lambert.com.

About Alex Lambert

Singer-songwriter Alex Lambert is a Fort Worth-bred artist whose music is defined by country storytelling and timeless soul. Signed to Big Loud Texas, the buzzed-about imprint co-founded by Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, Alex brings a rich, distinct sound shaped by classic country, R&B and pop influences. Raised on everything from Willie Nelson to Michael Jackson, and later inspired by soul greats like Sam Cooke, Bill Withers and D'Angelo, Lambert developed his voice and musicianship early, learning guitar at age eight from his grandfather, a singer, songwriter and producer himself. Drawing influence from artists like John Legend, Amos Lee, Kacey Musgraves and Leon Bridges, Lambert's releases with Big Loud Texas like 'Think I'm In Love,' 'Beautiful Mind' and more serve as statements of artistic intent.

Photo Credit: Anna Schaffer









Photo Credit: Anna Schaffer

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