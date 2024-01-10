Alex Jordan Begs For Mercy On Steve Berlin-Produced 'Saving Grace'

“Saving Grace” is from Jordan's upcoming album Queen Kerosene (out 3/8 via ALP).

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Alex Jordan Begs For Mercy On Steve Berlin-Produced 'Saving Grace'

Musical Swiss army knife Alex Jordan makes a lively plea for forgiveness on new single “Saving Grace,” out today.

With a robust horn section and wailing vocals, the track arrives with a spirited music video that tells the story of a man desperately trying to win back his girlfriend any way he knows how, directed by award-winning duo Neilson Hubbard & Joshua Britt (John Prine, Jason Isbell). “Saving Grace” is from Jordan's upcoming album Queen Kerosene (out 3/8 via ALP), produced by four-time GRAMMY-winner Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and mastered by seven-time GRAMMY-winner Jim Scott (The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Sting).

The track was featured at Americana Highways who praised it as “spacious, easygoing and disarming with the upswell of the horns and Alex on piano, as he simply asks, ultimately, for the warm embrace of unconditional love. It should always just be that simple.”  

“Only a few weeks before we solidified plans to make the record, I recall sitting in my bedroom on a cool night and jamming aimlessly on my Taylor until a verse appeared,” shared Jordan about writing the track.

“I worked out the remaining parts of the song over the next few nights. I spent perhaps the most time on this song with lyrical edits, working with Kevin Russell (Shinyribs) who served as my lyrical spirit guide for much of the record. Closing the record out with the strong horn section and wailing vocals felt incredibly satisfying. I knew from the first take that this record was going to be a blast to make.” 

Queen Kerosene was recorded at The Finishing School in Austin, Texas with a band of Austin-based musicians — including harmony singer Carrie Rodriguez and accordion player Josh Baca (the protégé of Norteño icon Flaco Jiménez).

Jordan has already shared the album's incendiary title track and its nomadic music video, also directed by Hubbard & Britt. Along with second single “Emily,” the tracks have attracted early attention from Guitar World, American Blues Scene, Magnet and Glide Magazine who praised Jordan's “revelatory musical instincts of The Band alongside the breezy California harmonies of Jackson Browne.” 

Jordan and Berlin captured the album's songs in a series of live takes, and the result is a quintessentially American LP composed of barn burners, piano ballads, Americana anthems and adventurous explorations of organic roots music. Like the artists and songwriters the record pays homage to – namely Buck Owens, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Hayes Carll and Robert Hunter – Jordan's new music is timeless in its sound and its songwriting, and his songs tell the stories of the people who have, who do and who always will inhabit this land we call home.

Jordan may be a fresh face when it comes to his solo career, but he's spent the better part of the past decade playing with West Coast bands like Midnight North, fronted by Grahame Lesh. His ability to play guitar, piano and Hammond B3 organ landed him onstage with Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Peter Rowan, becoming a fixture at Lesh's Bay Area music venue Terrapin Crossroads. Now with a kaleidoscopic LP that pulls from soul, Tex-Mex, groove-driven R&B, Americana, jazz, honky-tonk and heartland rock & roll, Jordan has developed a sound that is entirely his own.

Photographer Credit: Lauren Bettino



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Aaron Lee Tasjan Drops Horror Of It All From New Album Stellar Evolution Photo
Aaron Lee Tasjan Drops 'Horror Of It All' From New Album 'Stellar Evolution'

Produced by Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer, the album showcases an innovative array of shimmering synth, club ready drums and angular guitar, and is undeniably his most realized sonic vision to date. Tasjan has cultivated a storied and outstanding career already, but his forthcoming album Stellar Evolution is just what the title says. 

2
The Secret Sisters Release Same Water From New Album Mind, Man, Medicine Photo
The Secret Sisters Release 'Same Water' From New Album 'Mind, Man, Medicine'

Produced by The Secret Sisters, John Paul White and Ben Tanner (St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lera Lynn), and recorded mainly at Muscle Shoals' historic FAME Studios, Mind, Man, Medicine provides an intimate look into the lives of Laura and Lydia these last few years. It has 11 tracks, including a collaboration with Ray LaMontagne.

3
Joe Hendersons Power To The People Sets Top Shelf Reissue Photo
Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue

The saxophonist performs such originals as “Isotope,” “Afro-Centric” and the first recording of his classic “Black Narcissus,” alongside such legends as Herbie Hancock (piano, Fender Rhodes), Ron Carter (electric and acoustic bass), Jack DeJohnette (drums), and Mike Lawrence (trumpet).

4
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Photo
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition

Skyline LA proudly unveils its stellar lineup, featuring a curated selection of trailblazing artists who are set to captivate and energize the audience. Among the headliners, the legendary Carl Cox is set to deliver a groundbreaking hybrid set, seamlessly blending the old and the new, showcasing why he remains an iconic figure in the techno world.

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' ReissueJoe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and MoreSkyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More
WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'
Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MJ THE MUSICAL