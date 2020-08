Alejandro Jodorowsky: 4K Restoration Collection Out On September 18

4K Restorations of Jodorowsky's El Topo, The Holy Mountain, and Fando Y Lis will be available along with Psychomagic, A Healing Art on 9/18.

Loaded with extras and ephemera, the box set features a 78-page book

with photos and essays, a set of art cards together with four Blu-ray discs, and two CDs housed in a high-quality case.

Psychomagic, A Healing Art will be available as part of ABKCO Films' Alejandro Jodorowsky: 4K Restoration Collection, due to release on September 18, 2020. This deluxe box set also includes The Maestro's films Fando y Lis, El Topo, and The Holy Mountain, each meticulously restored in 4K on Blu-ray, along with new bonus features and CD soundtracks of the latter two titles.



At the age of 91, Jodorowsky is as relevant as he's ever been. In addition to completing Psychomagic, A Healing Art, he supervised the color correction of the 4K restorations of his essential films using the original 35mm elements, with vibrant results. El Topo is presented in 1:33:1 aspect ratio as it was originally shown in 1970. It is also available for the first time in 1:85:1 widescreen. Jodorowsky originally envisioned the film with this aspect ratio as an homage to Sergio Leone, and a half-century later, that dream has finally been fulfilled.



The Alejandro Jodorowsky: 4K Restoration Collection features a full-color book with photos and essays, a set of art cards, and a double-sided movie poster along with the 6-disc set. New content includes recently filmed instructions with Jodorowsky, his son Brontis, who makes his acting debut as the young boy in El Topo. Also interviewed, his long time personal assistant Pablo Leder. In addition to the 4K restorations are new introductions by Columbia University professor Richard Peña, a mini-documentary "A to Z of The Holy Mountain," narrated by Jodorowsky biographer Ben Cobb, and original soundtracks from El Topo and The Holy Mountain.



The TVOD release, also set for September 18th, includes Fando Y Lis, El Topo, and The Holy Mountain in 4K with new to digital extras available exclusively on iTunes.



The Alejandro Jodorowsky: 4K Restoration Collection was restored by ABKCO Films and Arrow Films, and will be available worldwide.



ALEJANDRO JODOROWSKY: 4K RESTORATION COLLECTION includes:





BOOK

A 78-page booklet with exclusive photos, new essays, original reviews, and interviews offer incredible detail, perspective, and insight into the films and mind of maestro Alejandro Jodorowsky.



ART CARDS

6 double-sided vintage lobby card reproductions from the original German releases, as well as six unique production photos from both El Topo and The Holy Mountain.

POSTER

An exclusive, 16×20-inch (403mmx510mm) double-sided color poster featuring two of Alejandro Jodorowsky's most revered and celebrated works: El Topo (1970) and The Holy Mountain (1973).

BLU-RAY PACKAGING (dual-sided)

All Blu-rays come in individual thin-line digipaks with reversible, color artwork in a high-quality slipcase.



FANDO Y LIS: Boasting some of his most disturbing images, Jodorowsky's first feature, Fando y Lis, is an extraordinarily ambitious and excessive adaptation of a controversial play by Fernando Arrabal, which tells of young Fando and his paraplegic sweetheart Lis's journey through a series of surreal scenarios to find the enchanted city of Tar.

New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky

La Cravate, Jodorowsky's compellingly surreal 1957 adaptation of Thomas Mann's The Transposed Heads

La Constellation Jodorowsky, Louis Mouchet's feature-length documentary featuring interviews with Jean 'Moebius' Giraud and Peter Gabriel

"Jodorowsky Remembers Fando y Lis", a new interview filmed in Paris

Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University

Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio

Primary Language Spanish

English, Spanish and French subtitles

Image gallery



EL TOPO: Packed with vivid imagery, his most violent and notorious film sees the director play 'The Mole' of the title: a master-gunfighter journeys across a desert dreamscape with his young son (Brontis Jodorowsky) to duel with four sharp-shooting adversaries.

New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Jodorowsky Remembers El Topo, new interview filmed in Paris

Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University

A Conversation with The Son of El Topo, a newly filmed, extensive interview with Brontis Jodorowsky who stars in El Topo

New 1:85:1 widescreen presentation approved by the director

The Father of Midnight Movies, an archival interview with Jodorowsky filmed in 2007

Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Image Gallery

Original Spanish soundtrack

English Dub Track

Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles

Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

El Topo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) CD



THE HOLY MOUNTAIN: The director himself plays The Alchemist, a guru who guides a troupe of pilgrims, each representing the planets in the solar system, on a magical quest to Lotus Island where they must ascend The Holy Mountain in search of spiritual enlightenment.

New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky

"Jodorowsky Remembers The Holy Mountain", a new interview filmed in Paris

Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University

Pablo Leder: Jodorowsky's Right Hand Man, Jodorowsky's personal assistant, remembers acting in El Topo and The Holy Mountain and his time spent with the director

"The A to Z of The Holy Mountain", a new video essay by writer Ben Cobb

Deleted Scenes with commentary by Jodorowsky

"The Tarot", a short film in which Jodorowsky explains the secrets of the cards

Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Image Gallery

Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles

The Holy Mountain Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD



PSYCHOMAGIC, A HEALING ART: Jodorowsky's newest film explores the director's therapeutic work, showing by means of real acts, what Psychomagic is: its principle, how it is practiced, and how it applied in life. In the film, Jodorowsky works directly with real, suffering people who are eager to solve their problems through the use of this radical and transformative mode of therapy.

Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Uncompressed 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

English, Spanish and French subtitles

Downloadable extras, Interviews plus digital Booklet.

Original trailer

