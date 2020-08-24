Alecia Nugent Breaks New Ground With Upcoming Album 'The Old Side of Town'

The album will be released September 18th.

IBMA and SPBGMA award-winner and former Rounder Records artist Alecia Nugent returns from a 10-year recording hiatus, breaking new ground and firmly claiming a place in the Country music landscape with THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN.

The 10-track offering, produced by Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band, Billy Ray Cyrus), is available for pre-order by clicking here . The disc highlights Alecia's Country roots and showcases the "heart and soul" voice that she effortlessly brings to the mic. Alecia's songwriting skills are also on display; a talent nurtured by her mentor/employer, Tom T. Hall. Songs by world-class tunesmiths Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Kevin Denney, Erin Enderlin, Brandy Clark, Keith Stegall, Roger Murrah, Paul Craft and Hall are included - and Nugent proves she wields an equally pointed pen with five co-writes on the album.

From the title track, written by Hall, Alecia shines. There is a sadness shadowing the message, and Nugent owns it, just as she capably embraces and then releases heartache on "Sad Song." She explores the different types of breakups with the lighthearted "I Thought He'd Never Leave," the shatteringly vulnerable "The Other Woman," and the end-of-the-road resignation of "I Might Have One Too." Loss is given its due on two standout tracks: the album's first single release, "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore," and "Way Too Young For Wings." Nugent proves her versatility with the upbeat "Too Bad You're No Good" and the two-step delight, "Tell Fort Worth I Said Hello."

As producer Stegall notes, "Alecia sings songs born from real life struggles: love ... loss, and redemption. And when she sings it, you believe it." Radio programmers can access Alecia's music from AirPlay Direct.

Nashville session players' talents are renowned the world over and they prove why here. Featured are: Brent Mason - Electric Guitar, Tommy Harden - Drums, Bobby Terry - Acoustic Guitar, Gary Prim - Keyboards, Jimmie Lee Sloas - Bass, Stuart Duncan - Fiddle, Mandolin, Rob Ickes - Dobro, Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar, Dan Dugmore - Steel Guitar and Wes Hightower - Background Vocals. THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN was recorded at The Castle studios in Franklin, Tennessee, The Sound Station, and Wedgewood Sound (Nashville).

The album's release marks a return to music for Alecia, who left Nashville a little more than 10 years ago to return to Louisiana. "I moved back home to be closer to family and finish raising my daughters ," she recalls. "While I was there my dad was diagnosed with cancer and then passed away." Nugent found, as many do, that life has plans of its own. "For everything there is a season," she states. "I lost my dad, lost in love and grieved alongside my daughter when she lost someone. Music brings it all full circle for me."

THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN is full of life, full of loss - and all the brokenness in between. "I've tried to embrace these experiences and grow - personally, spiritually and emotionally. And here I am," she observes. "Getting back to basics and living out my Country roots."

Listen to a new single off the album below.

Tracklist: 1. The Old Side of Town (T. Hall) 2. I Might Have One Too (E. Enderlin, L. Cordle) 3. They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore (A. Nugent, C. Jackson) 4. Way Too Young For Wings (A. Nugent, J. Leblanc, J. Stegall, B. Maher) 5. Tell Fort Worth I Said Hello (A. Nugent, L. Cordle, K. Denney) 6. The Other Woman (B. Clark, M. Jones) 7. Too Bad You're No Good (P. Craft, C. Holmes) 8. Sad Song (A. Nugent, R. Murrah, K. Stegall) 9. I Thought He'd Never Leave (A. Nugent, R. Murrah, K. Stegall) 10. Bonus Track

