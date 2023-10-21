Alberta Rock Trio Royal Tusk Releases 'Relegate' Single

The Alberta trio consists of Daniel Carriere [vocals], Quinn Cyrankiewicz [guitar], and Sandy MacKinnon [bass].

By: Oct. 21, 2023

Alberta Rock Trio Royal Tusk Releases 'Relegate' Single

Alberta rock trio, Royal Tusk has released their new single, “Relegate” via MNRK Music Group.

The single explores a bond teetering on the razor's edge, musically the track's brutal intensity is punctuated with the delicate melodies that echo the rollercoaster ride of emotions that come when two souls connected start drifting apart. Frontman, Daniel Carriere said, “It's about slipping away and losing your ground in a relationship like you can't hold on.”

The group has already released two singles following the new release that includes, “All My Life” and the recent “Head Up” with more music to come.

The Alberta trio consists of Daniel Carriere [vocals], Quinn Cyrankiewicz [guitar], and Sandy MacKinnon [bass]. They fuse hypnotic hooks to hard-hitting riffs offset by untethered rhythms and undeniably honest lyrics. 

In 2014, the band buzzed out of Edmonton with the Mountain EP. They evolved across releases such as DealBreaker [2017] and Tusk II [2018]  which Billboard proclaimed, “The LP steps beyond what fans heard on DealBreaker.” Among many standouts in their catalog, “Curse The Weather” generated 10.4 million+ Spotify streams followed by “Aftermath” with 6.8 million Spotify streams. They toured with Pop Evil, Monster Truck, Slash, and Big Wreck, and performed on the 2020 ShipRocked Cruise with Beartooth, Halestorm, and Alter Bridge to name a few. One moment, they'll serve up an earthquake barrage of distortion only to incite a bold stadium-size singalong in the next breath.

 

 Stream the single here:

 

Photo Credit: Kidpixel & Travis Nesbit



