Alan Walker Drops 'Walkerverse PT 1' Album
The new album features three previously unreleased tracks.
British-Norwegian dance phenomenon Alan Walker has dropped the first instalment of his upcoming album. Featuring five tracks - including three previously unreleased - 'Walkerverse Pt 1'. out now via Sony Music.
A reflection of Alan's masterful ability to craft epic productions, the famed producer kicks off with 'Adventure Time' - a euphoric instrumental that evokes a sense of grandeur and makes the perfect musical introduction of Alan's much-anticipated Walkerverse project. Walker plays with strings and orchestral elements for a cinematic soundscape that builds into a larger-than-life progressive house drop.
Teaming up with long-time friend and collaborator Au/Ra for their third joint single, the second track from the album 'Somebody Like U' has all the hallmarks of another huge hit for the song-writing partnership. Allowing Au/Ra's ethereal vocals to take the lead, 'Somebody Like U' will make a stunning live addition to Alan's 'Walkerverse' Tour setlist, during which the singing sensation will also be accompanying Alan as the Guest Vocal at every date.
Marking the album's halfway point, 'Blue' ft. Ina Wroldsen will leave fans anything but. A supremely catchy melody brimming with bouncy beats, all combined with Ina's lilting voice makes for a soaring pop-infused electro single. A track that amassed millions of plays within the first few days of release back in April this year, 'The Drum' will continue to be a mammoth main stage mover this summer festival season and ensure the esteemed producer has everyone is dancing to the beat of his drum.
Wrapping up the first chapter with another familiar production, from the opening beat it's clear why 'Hello World' has become such a firm fan favourite. First performed live back in December with fellow Norwegian Torine, the progressive house banger was so popular, it saw its full release earlier this year to rave response, drawing the album to an upbeat close that will leave fans wanting more.
Harnessing the trademark sound that has earned Alan legions of fans, and millions of streams worldwide, Walker is sure to whet a few appetites with the release of 'Walkerverse Pt 1'.
Listen to the new album here:
Walkerverse Tour Dates
28th September MANCHESTER ACADEMY Manchester, United Kingdom
29th September O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON London, United Kingdom
1st October LOTTO ARENA Merksem, Belgium
6th October SPORTHALLE HAMBURG Hamburg, Germany
7th October MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE Düsseldorf, Germany
8th October TAURON ARENA Krakow, Poland
12th October ST MARX HALLEN Vienna, Austria
14th October HALLE 622 Zürich, Switzerland
15th October FABRIQUE Milan, Italy
19th October AFAS LIVE Amsterdam, the Netherlands
20th October ZENITH Paris, France
21st October ROCKHAL Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
22nd October JAHRHUNDERHALLE Frankfurt, Germany
3rd November SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM Dallas, TX, USA
4th November CONCOURSE Austin, TX, USA
5th November BAYOU MUSIC CENTER Houston, TX, USA
8th November BUCKHEAD THEATER Atlanta, GA, USA
9th November ECHOSTAGE Washington, DC, USA
11th November GREAT HALL Brooklyn, NY, USA
15th November HOUSE OF BLUES Boston, MA, USA
16th November MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada
17th November LONDON MUSIC HALL London, ON, Canada
18th November REBEL Toronto, ON, Canada
19th November RADIUS Chicago, IL, USA
25th November HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE Vancouver, BC, Canada
26th November ROSELAND THEATER Portland, OR, USA
29th November MISSION BALLROOM Denver, CO, USA
2nd December HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Los Angeles, CA, USA
3rd December BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM San Francisco, CA, USA