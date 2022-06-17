Alan Walker Drops 'Walkerverse PT 1' Album

British-Norwegian dance phenomenon Alan Walker has dropped the first instalment of his upcoming album. Featuring five tracks - including three previously unreleased - 'Walkerverse Pt 1'. out now via Sony Music.

A reflection of Alan's masterful ability to craft epic productions, the famed producer kicks off with 'Adventure Time' - a euphoric instrumental that evokes a sense of grandeur and makes the perfect musical introduction of Alan's much-anticipated Walkerverse project. Walker plays with strings and orchestral elements for a cinematic soundscape that builds into a larger-than-life progressive house drop.

Teaming up with long-time friend and collaborator Au/Ra for their third joint single, the second track from the album 'Somebody Like U' has all the hallmarks of another huge hit for the song-writing partnership. Allowing Au/Ra's ethereal vocals to take the lead, 'Somebody Like U' will make a stunning live addition to Alan's 'Walkerverse' Tour setlist, during which the singing sensation will also be accompanying Alan as the Guest Vocal at every date.

Marking the album's halfway point, 'Blue' ft. Ina Wroldsen will leave fans anything but. A supremely catchy melody brimming with bouncy beats, all combined with Ina's lilting voice makes for a soaring pop-infused electro single. A track that amassed millions of plays within the first few days of release back in April this year, 'The Drum' will continue to be a mammoth main stage mover this summer festival season and ensure the esteemed producer has everyone is dancing to the beat of his drum.

Wrapping up the first chapter with another familiar production, from the opening beat it's clear why 'Hello World' has become such a firm fan favourite. First performed live back in December with fellow Norwegian Torine, the progressive house banger was so popular, it saw its full release earlier this year to rave response, drawing the album to an upbeat close that will leave fans wanting more.

Harnessing the trademark sound that has earned Alan legions of fans, and millions of streams worldwide, Walker is sure to whet a few appetites with the release of 'Walkerverse Pt 1'.

Listen to the new album here:

Walkerverse Tour Dates

28th September MANCHESTER ACADEMY Manchester, United Kingdom

29th September O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON London, United Kingdom

1st October LOTTO ARENA Merksem, Belgium

6th October SPORTHALLE HAMBURG Hamburg, Germany

7th October MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE Düsseldorf, Germany

8th October TAURON ARENA Krakow, Poland

12th October ST MARX HALLEN Vienna, Austria

14th October HALLE 622 Zürich, Switzerland

15th October FABRIQUE Milan, Italy

19th October AFAS LIVE Amsterdam, the Netherlands

20th October ZENITH Paris, France

21st October ROCKHAL Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

22nd October JAHRHUNDERHALLE Frankfurt, Germany

3rd November SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM Dallas, TX, USA

4th November CONCOURSE Austin, TX, USA

5th November BAYOU MUSIC CENTER Houston, TX, USA

8th November BUCKHEAD THEATER Atlanta, GA, USA

9th November ECHOSTAGE Washington, DC, USA

11th November GREAT HALL Brooklyn, NY, USA

15th November HOUSE OF BLUES Boston, MA, USA

16th November MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada

17th November LONDON MUSIC HALL London, ON, Canada

18th November REBEL Toronto, ON, Canada

19th November RADIUS Chicago, IL, USA

25th November HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE Vancouver, BC, Canada

26th November ROSELAND THEATER Portland, OR, USA

29th November MISSION BALLROOM Denver, CO, USA

2nd December HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Los Angeles, CA, USA

3rd December BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM San Francisco, CA, USA