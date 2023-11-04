Alabama's Jessie Wilson Release New Song 'Airstream Dreams' Ft. Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Alabama's Jessie Wilson explores the concept of the American Dream in her latest track "Airstream Dreams" featuring Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

Phenix City, Alabama native Jessie Wilson has released her brand new single “Airstream Dreams” featuring Caleb Lee Hutchinson.  

“When I was a child I remember dreaming about my future and dreaming about what happiness looked like in my mind,” says Jessie. “I thought I'd want to be filthy rich and have a job that paid well, have a huge mansion of a home, settle down in one spot, have the perfect husband and the most perfect little children running around in my perfect yard surrounded by the perfect white fence--- you know, the American Dream.

As I got older, happiness looked completely different to me. Happiness is adventure and spontaneity. It's a life of music and travel. Happiness is being okay with not having a lot and appreciating the little that I do have.”

“Airstream Dreams” follows the release of Wilson's debut EP, How ‘Bout We Find Out which received praise from outlets like The Boot, Pro Country, and more. 

About Jessie Wilson:

Wilson isn't your typical singer-songwriter. With a raw and natural talent for music, she left behind a career as an elementary school teacher to embark on a courageous journey that would see her grace stages with some of the industry's biggest names.

From humming melodies at just two weeks old, Jessie's parents quickly recognized her extraordinary gift. Despite not coming from a musical family, she taught herself to play the guitar and she began writing her own songs at the age of 17. From there, she couldn't keep her passion contained within the walls of her bedroom any longer.

Jessie's music defies easy categorization, blending elements of alt-country, Americana, folk, and acoustic singer-songwriter styles. She'll tell you that she's "awful at describing her sound", but with one listen to her music, you'll understand why she doesn't need to put her art into a box; it simply speaks for itself. She counts artists ranging from Morgan Wade to Tyler Childers, Lori McKenna, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, and Kacey Musgraves, as some of her sources of inspiration.

In March of 2023, she released her debut EP, produced by the renowned, David Dorn. Press releases have described her music as "a breathtaking blend of soulful storytelling and haunting melodies that cut straight to the heart" and "a refreshing take on the alt-country and folk genres, with lyrics that resonate with authenticity and vulnerability."



