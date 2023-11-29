Akuchi Returns With New Single 'No Games'

"No Games" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Akuchi has unveiled his latest single, "No Games". This motivational and infectious hip-hop track is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with its powerful message of determination and a refusal to play games in the music industry.

Akuchi, who was born in Warri and now based in Lagos, draws from his unique background, being born to Igbo and Benin parents and raised in different parts of the country. His early musical influences include iconic artists such as M.I (Mr Incredible), Michael Jackson, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Stormzy, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, who ignited his passion for music. Akuchi's upbringing, filled with diverse experiences, has instilled in him an appreciation for unity through diversity, a perspective that he skilfully weaves into his art.

Akuchi's new single, "No Games", is a testament to his commitment to breaking free from expectations and genre limitations. The track boasts an international sound, a conscious decision on his part to carve out his unique path in the music world. Rather than adhering to preconceived notions of what a Nigerian artist should sound like, Akuchi is pioneering a fresh and innovative sound of his own, emphasising the unity present in all forms of music and human experiences.

Speaking further on the new single, Akuchi shares, "I wrote 'No Games' in a tiny apartment in Lagos, Nigeria. I felt like a rebel making this song; I remember them telling me to avoid what they call 'foreign music' if I want to blow. As someone born and raised in Nigeria, I know that in Nigeria there is a little box that everyone struggles to squeeze into, but I'm a musician with a global aim, and I'll put a finger in whatever box I choose."

With "No Games", Akuchi is poised to inspire and empower listeners to embrace their own unique paths and break free from constraints. Join Akuchi on his musical journey as he defies expectations and encourages us all to play by our own rules.



