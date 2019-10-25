Akon Delivers New Album AKONDA

Global icon Akon returns with fifth studio album Akonda, out now via his own Akonik Label Group imprint.

Listen to the album below!

An Afrobeats-influenced, ten-track release, Akonda features a slew of emerging stars from Nigeria and other African nations, including Olamide, Kizz Daniel and Skales. The LP's lead track 'Low Key' was released as a single earlier this year, with the official video also set for a global YouTube premiere before the end of 2019. Meanwhile 'Wakonda' is a Black Panther-referencing parody of the Afro B hit 'Drogba (Joanna)', a track that is currently in the Hip-Hop Singles charts Top 10. The UK sensation at the forefront of the flourishing 'Afrowave' sound, Afro B also features on sensual album 'Pretty Girls'.



Akonda follows on from the Latin American-influenced El Negreeto, Akon's fourth studio album that was released earlier this month. While December sees the release of The Konnect, an LP that will contain the hip-hop and R&B style synonymous with Akon, marking three albums in less than three months. Illustrating the interconnectivity of the world we live in, this quick succession of releases is Akon's way of showing that we are one world, one people - culminating in a world tour that will take place next year.



One of the most adored figures in music, Akon has topped the UK Singles charts on no fewer than three occasions - first with heartfelt 2005 track 'Lonely', then with Eminem collaboration 'Smack That' and 2009 dance smash 'Sexy Chick' with David Guetta. His debut album Trouble also reached the pinnacle of the UK Albums charts.



Away from music, Akon pioneered the Akon Lighting Africa project, which aims to provide electricity by solar energy in Africa. Founded in 2014, the project has provided electricity in 14 African countries, employed over 5000 people and reached 1 million households.



Forbes previously ranked Akon at #80 in the 'Forbes Celebrity 100' and #5 in the '40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Africa' list. He also clocked in at #6 on the list of 'Top Digital Songs Artists of the Decade'.



Akonda sees Akon reconnecting with his West African heritage to release an album that showcases his boundless musical talents.





