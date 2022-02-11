Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Grocery Store Girl'

With his new single, "Grocery Store Girl," Aidan Bissett takes a chance encounter at Trader Joe's and turns it into an angsty, ebullient confession of love that seesaws between introspectively acoustic musings and adrenaline-fueled indie rock. He wrote the track with Sam Catalano and Jason Suwito (K.Flay, Imagine Dragons), who also produced.

"This song was quite literally inspired by a girl I met in a grocery store," explains Aidan Bissett. "Sometimes I just wonder what life would be like if I was to spontaneously be with someone I had just met and that's what this song is about."

Bissett, whose songs have amassed over 52 million combined global streams to date, will join Claire Rosinkranz on her U.S. tour, which kicks off on February 21 at Union Stage in Washington, DC. The run will include shows at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn (February 25) and The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA (March 16 & 17). See below for full itinerary. Tickets are available here.

After amassing a sizable following with his trio of self-produced, self-released singles ("Different," "Worst Girls of All Time," and "More Than Friends"), Bissett signed with Capitol Records last year - before he had even graduated from high school. He made his major label with "Communication,"earning praise from Alternative Press, which noted, "While both the song and video are breezy and light-hearted, the underlying message is much deeper."

Euphoria hailed follow-up single "So High" as a "certified summer bop" while Earmilk observed, "It will make you feel like you're floating on air." Ones To Watch - which caught up with Bissett for a Q&A as he released his final single of 2021, "Dumped" - said, "Releasing soft-spoken tracks followed by headbanging, classic-rock inspired hits, this young artist's music truly feels alive, shifting and evolving from one release to the next."

﻿Bissett teased "Grocery Store Girl" with clips on TikTok, where he has hit a landmark one billion views across all videos using his music and over 200,000 creations. He recently surpassed one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

2/21 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

2/23 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/3 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

3/4 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

3/5 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

3/7 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

3/8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

3/11 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

3/14 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

3/16 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

3/17 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

3/18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

3/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar