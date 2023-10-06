Aidan Bissett Releases New EP 'Supernova'

Aidan Bissett details the twists and turns of romance and heartbreak with raw immediacy on his new EP, Supernova. Released today by Capitol Records, the seven-song set demonstrates his remarkable range – vocally, sonically and emotionally. See below for track listing and accompanying visuals.

Today, he shared the official video for the EP's closing track, the poignant “How's It Gonna End?” Bissett, who has amassed over 485 million combined global streams in his career to date, wrote the song with COIN's Chase Lawrence, who also produced. View the official video, which was filmed in Los Angeles. Juston Case directed, Harrison Broker produced and Arshum Rouhanian creative directed.

After touring with artists such as Claire Rosinkranz, Lauv, Valley, ROLE MODEL and The Greeting Committee, Bissett will launch his first-ever headline tour on October 13 with a sold-out show at Voodoo Room in San Diego. The North American leg, which will feature special guest Anna Shoemaker, is almost completely sold out. The UK/European leg of the Supernova Tour will kick off on December 5 in London. See below for full itinerary or visit https://www.aidanbissett.com/tour/.

Praising “Sick,” which is also found on Supernova, as “a track that walks the thematic tightrope of sweaty, underground NY club and radio-ready indie pop anthem,” Ones To Watch observed, “Bissett opens up with the effortlessly cool delivery of an early Julian Casablancas, pairing the indie rock charm of The Strokes with his own fevered delivery to craft an irresistible cocktail of overflowing emotions.”

Ladygunn said, “With a pen that is dipped in honesty and vulnerability, he crafts lyrics that delve into the complexities of human emotions. From heartbreak and self-discovery to resilience and hope, Bissett fearlessly explores the intricacies of the human experience, allowing listeners to connect on a deep and personal level.” View the official video for “Sick,” HERE.

Supernova comes exactly one year after the release of Bissett's debut EP, I'm Alright if You're OK, which Atwood Magazine praised as “fun, fiery and heart-turning.” Wonderland hailed him as “the newcomer we love that you need to know…” Bissett talks about the evolution of his music in this interview with B-Sides.

Aidan Bissett – Supernova Headline Tour

North America

10/13 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room - SOLD OUT

10/15 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

10/17 Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL Live

10/18 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room SOLD OUT

10/20 Tampa, FL - Crowbar - SOLD OUT

10/21 Atlanta, GA - Vinyl @ Center Stage - SOLD OUT

10/23 Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/24 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts UPGRADED VENUE

10/26 New York, NY - Racket -- SOLD OUT

10/27 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club UPGRADED VENUE

10/29 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground SOLD OUT

10/31 Chicago, IL - Shubas - - SOLD OUT

11/3 Denver, CO - Lost Lake - - SOLD OUT

11/4 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell - - SOLD OUT

11/8 West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour - - SOLD OUT

11/9 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop UPGRADED VENUE – SOLD OUT

11/11 Portland, OR - Holocene

11/12 Seattle, WA - Barboza - - SOLD OUT

Europe/UK

12/5 - London, UK - Camden Assembly

12/6 - Paris, FR - Supersonic

12/8 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

12/10 - Berlin, DE - Maschinenhaus

Photo Credit: Juston Case