Aidan Bissett Releases New EP 'Supernova'

Today, he shared the official video for the EP's closing track, the poignant “How's It Gonna End?”

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour Photo 4 Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour

Aidan Bissett Releases New EP 'Supernova'

Aidan Bissett details the twists and turns of romance and heartbreak with raw immediacy on his new EP, Supernova. Released today by Capitol Records, the seven-song set demonstrates his remarkable range  – vocally, sonically and emotionally. See below for track listing and accompanying visuals.

Today, he shared the official video for the EP's closing track, the poignant “How's It Gonna End?” Bissett, who has amassed over 485 million combined global streams in his career to date, wrote the song with COIN's Chase Lawrence, who also produced. View the official video, which was filmed in Los Angeles. Juston Case directed, Harrison Broker produced and Arshum Rouhanian creative directed.

After touring with artists such as Claire Rosinkranz, Lauv, Valley, ROLE MODEL and The Greeting Committee, Bissett will launch his first-ever headline tour on October 13 with a sold-out show at Voodoo Room in San Diego. The North American leg, which will feature special guest Anna Shoemaker, is almost completely sold out. The UK/European leg of the Supernova Tour will kick off on December 5 in London. See below for full itinerary or visit https://www.aidanbissett.com/tour/.

Praising “Sick,” which is also found on Supernova, as “a track that walks the thematic tightrope of sweaty, underground NY club and radio-ready indie pop anthem,” Ones To Watch observed, “Bissett opens up with the effortlessly cool delivery of an early Julian Casablancas, pairing the indie rock charm of The Strokes with his own fevered delivery to craft an irresistible cocktail of overflowing emotions.”

Ladygunn said, “With a pen that is dipped in honesty and vulnerability, he crafts lyrics that delve into the complexities of human emotions. From heartbreak and self-discovery to resilience and hope, Bissett fearlessly explores the intricacies of the human experience, allowing listeners to connect on a deep and personal level.” View the official video for “Sick,” HERE.

Supernova comes exactly one year after the release of Bissett's debut EP, I'm Alright if You're OK, which Atwood Magazine praised as “fun, fiery and heart-turning.” Wonderland hailed him as “the newcomer we love that you need to know…” Bissett talks about the evolution of his music in this interview with B-Sides.

Aidan Bissett – Supernova Headline Tour

North America

10/13  San Diego, CA -     Voodoo Room -                SOLD OUT

10/15  Phoenix, AZ -         The Rebel Lounge

10/17  Austin, TX -           3Ten @ ACL Live     

10/18  Dallas, TX -            House of Blues Cambridge Room SOLD OUT

10/20  Tampa, FL -           Crowbar -  SOLD OUT

10/21  Atlanta, GA -          Vinyl @ Center Stage -     SOLD OUT

10/23  Washington, DC -  Union Stage

10/24  Philadelphia, PA -  Theatre of Living Arts           UPGRADED VENUE

10/26  New York, NY -     Racket --          SOLD OUT   

10/27  Boston, MA -         Paradise Rock Club              UPGRADED VENUE

10/29  Toronto, ON -         Velvet Underground SOLD OUT

10/31  Chicago, IL -          Shubas - -          SOLD OUT

11/3    Denver, CO -          Lost Lake - -     SOLD OUT

11/4    Salt Lake City, UT -  Soundwell - -    SOLD OUT

11/8    West Hollywood, CA      -      Troubadour - - SOLD OUT               

11/9    San Francisco, CA           -      Rickshaw Shop  UPGRADED VENUE – SOLD OUT

11/11  Portland, OR -        Holocene

11/12  Seattle, WA -         Barboza - -        SOLD OUT

Europe/UK

12/5 -   London, UK -         Camden Assembly

12/6   - Paris, FR -              Supersonic

12/8  -  Amsterdam, NL -   Bitterzoet

12/10 - Berlin, DE -            Maschinenhaus

Photo Credit: Juston Case



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Abby Sage Unveils Enchanting New Single Milk Photo
Abby Sage Unveils Enchanting New Single 'Milk'

ALT/POP sensation Abby Sage has released her enchanting new single 'Milk'. Check out the latest from this rising star. Produced by MyRiot (Halsey, London Grammar, AURORA), also known as Roy Kerr and Tim Bran, the collaborators have created a musical experience. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Dylan Scott Serves Up The Remedy For Heartbreak On Ill Be A Bartender Photo
Dylan Scott Serves Up The Remedy For Heartbreak On 'I'll Be A Bartender'

Dylan Scott serves up the remedy for heartbreak on his new single 'I'll Be A Bartender,' out now. Get all the details on BroadwayWorld! “I'll Be A Bartender” was written by Rocky Block, John Byron, Grady Block, and Jordan Dozzi; and produced by Block and Jacob Durrett. 

3
Jeremy Squires Announces New Album Riddle Of Stars Photo
Jeremy Squires Announces New Album 'Riddle Of Stars'

Jeremy Squires announces new album 'Riddle Of Stars' and reveals single 'Play Dead'. Find out more about the Americana/Folk Singer-Songwriter's release. RIDDLE OF STARS was written, performed, and produced entirely by the singer, songwriter, and musician following the loss of his longtime musical collaborator, drummer and friend, Carlos Ventura.

4
Mon Laferte Announces New Album AUTOPOIETICA And Shares 40 Y MM Photo
Mon Laferte Announces New Album AUTOPOIETICA And Shares '40 Y MM'

Mon Laferte Announces New Album AUTOPOIÉTICA and Shares '40 Y MM'. Get the latest news on Mon Laferte's upcoming album and listen to her new single '40 Y MM'. The track follows the trip-hop with a Latin heart of “Tenochtitlan” and “Te Juro Que Volveré.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SIX
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE COTTAGE