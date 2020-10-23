After Midtown Debut Single 'Boys Like Us' Released Today

Adam Ernst and Michael Rotundo are After Midtown.

Adam Ernst and Michael Rotundo are After Midtown. Their genre-bending sound is quickly creating a buzz in the Nashville music scene with their self-written debut single "Boys Like Us" releasing Today on all digital platforms.

Listen below.

The duo came to life after gigging together as solo artists and discovering their prodigious chemistry as vocalists, songwriters, instrumentalists and maybe most importantly, being two small town guys with a passion to write great songs. With diverse influences and a flare for creating distinctive lyrics, Adam and Michael have written on all of the tracks from the upcoming EP as well as playing guitar, drums and tracks themselves.



The catchy anthem playfully uses a medley of 90's song lyrics in the chorus to poke fun at the world's dependence on social media... "5 o'clock somewhere, still livin' on a prayer, let me clear the air, yeah there's still some boys like us round here."



""Boys Like Us" was conceptualized on our friend's back porch in Palm Beach, FL." After Midtown said, "It's important to us that we will always stay true to who we are. We felt this song captured our thoughts on the negativity that social media can bring about and gives a positive outlook on not taking it too seriously. We are proud of who we are, and proud of who we surround ourselves with and we feel blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing team all the way around ... this song is kind of our anthem for that."



A great team indeed, as the duo just signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV and is managed by a strategic partnership between The Core Ent's Chief Zaruk, Simon Tikhman and 10th Street Ent's Scott Frazier and Chris Nilsson.



"When our management team came into the picture, we immediately felt at home. We could tell right off the bat that we had people in our corner that believed in us and truly have our best interest in mind. Management is a great title, but we truly believe that 'family' suits them better."



About After Midtown: After Midtown began their journey soon after separately moving to Nashville to pursue solo careers in country music. The duo met through a mutual friend and quickly began making music and playing bar gigs together. Adam and Michael eventually took their talent on the road and realized their collaborative potential. Deeply connected to country music's rural storytelling traditions, they are frequently incorporating this style into their music. Adam's multi-instrumentalist skills and recording experience, paired with Michael's hip-hop and punk vocal aesthetic, creates After Midtowns' unique, cross-genre sound.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles