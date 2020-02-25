Afro Nation Portugal 2020 Announce Third Wave Of Artists

Afro Nation Portugal 2020 has unveiled the third wave of artists who will be heading to the Algarve on 17th-19th July.



The new headliners are Trinidadian soca star Machel Montano and three Nigerian additions in the form of Olamide, Teni and Wande Coal. Furthermore, Bamby & Jahyanai, Boj, Landrick, Mayra Andrade, Nelson Freitas, One Acen, Reekado Banks and Rema have all been added.



They join second wave headliners, Jamaican dancehall king Beenie Man and Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel, as well as first wave headliners, afrobeats royalty Wizkid, reggae star Chronixx, US rapper French Montana and and French powerhouse Aya Nakamura.



British talent will also make an appearance, with performances from North London rapper Tion Wayne, who has been a pivotal member of the DIY underground rap scene, since his early collaborations with Afro B on 'Bae' and viral hit 'Keisha & Becky', which has proven his versatility and steady rise to stardom. Afro B, who has been instrumental in leading the UK's exploding Afrowave scene, will also return to Portugal, bringing his worldwide hits 'Joanna' and 'Drogba' with him.



The festival's debut in Portugal last year was praised for its undeniable community atmosphere and ability to connect people from all backgrounds through the love of music. Proving history was made, Afro Nation was a true cultural milestorm as the first celebration of its nature and scale and it's sophomore year in July will be no exception.



Tickets are on sale now from www.afronation.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories