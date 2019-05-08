Africa Express Announce Release Date for 'Egoli'

Music collective Africa Express today announce the release of a brand new studio album titled EGOLI, coming 12th July 2019 on the newly created Africa Express Records. Listen to lead track JOHANNESBURG and pre-save album HERE



Africa Express travelled to South Africa in January last year to complete an electronic album in just 7 days, a week of discovery, collaboration and music-making. The result is EGOLI - 18 tracks capturing the fresh, joyous sounds of Afro Futurism, straight out of Johannesburg.

Featured artists include Damon Albarn, Blue May, Gruff Rhys, Georgia, Ghetts, Mr Jukes, Nick Zinner, Remi Kabaka, Otim Alpha and Pot' as well as emerging and established stars of the buzzing South African music scene including BCUC, Blk Jks, Dominowe, Faka, Infamous Boiz, DJ Spoko, Mahotella Queens, Moonchild Sanelly, Muzi, Morena Leraba, Nonku Phiri, Radio 123, Sibot, Sho Madjozi, Zola 7, Zolani Mahola (Freshly Ground) and Maskandi guitar legend Phuzekhemisi.



"It was such a pleasure to be part of such a special project. This album goes far beyond just a record it is an example of the rich, modern & pioneering sounds coming out of South Africa. Absolute honour to have been involved. Africa Express is such an important platform & collective." - Georgia



"Being a part of such a diverse and deep musical project was so dope. We were like kids in a candy store where you just walk in to any of these crazy little studios packed with incredible musicians, and you could make any genre of music from futuristic rave to ballads with legendary stars. I loved every minute of it and I wrote music till my heart was on fire" - Moonchild Sanelly





