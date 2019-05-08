Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kid Rock, Nickelback to Headline Inaugural ROXODUS Festival

Thousands of music fans will gather this summer in Edenvale, Ontario, with views of the stunning Blue Mountain hills, 90 minutes north of Toronto and 10 minutes from Wasaga Beach for the first annual ROXODUS Festival - an epic four-day event running July 11-14, 2019.



A once in a lifetime experience with a stellar line up of iconic artists, ROXODUSis promising to be the must-attend event of the summer incorporating the best in music, food, and the arts. Participants of this inaugural festival will witness multi-platinum, award-winning legends including Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alice Cooper, Peter Frampton, Cheap Trick and will also shine a spotlight on emerging Canadian musicians, artists, and comedians.

"We are huge fans of live music and wanted to bring an event to Ontario that would deliver a once in a lifetime experience," said Mike Dunphy, co-founder of MF Live Inc. "Our involvement in producing outdoor live events allow us the opportunity to devote our time and passion into creating this legendary festival. We plan to make this an annual event and set the stage for many years to come....we can't wait for Roxodus!"

Setting itself apart from other festivals, ROXODUS will offer 2 exclusive VIP Packages. The first VIP package will include all the offerings in general admission, and access to a premium bar, amazing cuisine, and an upgraded viewing platform.

Concert enthusiasts seeking a once in a lifetime experience look no further than the LORI MORRIS ULTIMATE VIP lounge. With access to a 15,000-square foot oasis designed by Lori Morris and the House of LMD. Once inside this luxurious ultimate VIP lounge, adjacent to the main stage, you will indulge in the finest cuisine by Harbor 60, full-service bar, premium cigar lounge, an exclusive library wine tasting area, and complimentary concierge and valet service. This will be your chance to meet with some of music's biggest rock stars. Proceeds from the Lori Morris Experience will benefit Camp Ooch, a camp for kids affected by childhood cancer. VIP tickets are available online for $2,500 per person, per day, and full four-day admission, for $7,500, plus taxes and fees.

Festival attendees will be able to choose from various methods of lodging, including tent camping, glamping, no-hydro RV camping and powered RV camping. Transportation options include air-conditioned luxury buses from downtown Toronto, private car service, and chartered helicopters.

The Celebrity Chef Culinary Experience featuring Massimo Capra and Lynn Crawford will offer outdoor dining complete with wine pairings, craft beers, and ctails. The craft beer tent will serve the finest microbrews and specialty ctails alongside a wide variety of food vendors.

ROXODUS will be a family-friendly, community-oriented event with games and rides on the festival grounds. Children under 12 will be admitted free, and discounted tickets will be available to Canadian service members. Festival tickets including General Admission, VIP, single day, camping pass and other amenities available online at roxodus.com.

The extraordinary Roxodus Line up of performers includes:

Thursday - July 11, 2019

Nickelback

Collective Soul

Big Wreck

Headstones

Honeymoon Suite

Headpins

Lee Aaron

Friday - July 12, 2019

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Cheap Trick

Billy Idol

Prism

Saga

Saturday - July 13, 2019

Kid Rock

Alice Cooper

Peter Frampton

Orianthi

Streetheart

Sunday - July 14, 2019

Aerosmith

Mathew Good

Theory Of A Deadman

I Mother Earth

Tickets and VIP Packages are now available at Roxodus.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories