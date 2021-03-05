Adult Mom's New Album 'Driver' Out Now

Driver, the third studio album from Adult Mom, is out now via Epitaph Records.

"This record has been years in the making, not only recording and production-wise, but emotionally as well," says Knipe. "I can never be on the other side, above the trees, looking at my music with fresh eyes and ears, but I am the proudest I have ever been. This record is about agency, control, and the connections to yourself that you can make while you put yourself back together."

Co-produced by Stevie Knipe and Kyle Pulley (Shamir, Diet Cig, Kississippi), Driver sees Knipe delve into the emotional space just beyond a coming-of-age, where the bills start to pile up and memories of college dorms are closer than those of high school parking lots. Ultimately seeking the answer to the age-old question posed by every twenty-something; what now?

Over the course of 10 tracks, Knipe sets out to soundtrack the queer rom-com they've been dreaming of since 2015. Driver incorporates an expert weaving of sonic textures ranging from synths and shakers to '00s-inspired guitar tones which convey a loving attention to detail. Lyrically, Knipe radiates an unmistakable honesty mixed with a level of wit and a sense of humor producing intimate yet relatable indie-pop songs.

Earlier this week, Adult Mom launched the lyric video for " Breathing ," a song written about coping with intense depression-driven isolation.

Photo Credit: Daniel Dorsa