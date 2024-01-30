Adele Teases Announcement For Tomorrow; Is a Tour in the Works?

Adele has an announcement in store for tomorrow.

On Wednesday, January 31, Adele will be making an announcement at an undisclosed time.

The Grammy winner teased the big news in a video posted to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account. As new photos of her flash, "31.01.24" can be briefly seen.

Posts from the "Easy On Me" singer are extremely rare, usually only reserved for major announcements or photos from each weekend of her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas.

The teaser follows Adele's recent announcement that she will be filming her Las Vegas residency, as she extended the performances for the final time through the summer.

Another possibility could be a potential world tour. After Adele's love for performing live has been reignited through the residency, she recently said that she is looking forward to going on tour in the future.

"I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live," she said at a recent show about her future fifth album.

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song. She won her first Emmy Award in 2022 for Best Outstanding Variety Special for her One Night Only concert special on CBS.