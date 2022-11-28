Adam Hood and Jason Eady Team Up for New Song 'Broke Not Broken'

Adam Hood and Jason Eady teamed up to release a new song, "Broke Not Broken" on Black Friday. The pair has a gift for writing uniquely honest and vulnerable lyrics individually but decided to collaborate on a whim to write this new release.

Adam was working in the studio when Jason stopped by to sing on a different song. The pair decided to write together which lead to "Broke Not Broken" and then recorded it less than six hours after putting the idea on paper.

"We wrote this song about searching for hope when the clouds roll in and it's hard to find. At some point in our lives, it's something we can all relate to but we have to learn to turn the corner," said Hood and Eady.

This new song comes on the heels of Adam's fifth studio album release, Bad Days Better. Hood received critical acclaim and Saving Country Music called the album "some of the best songs of his career." Bad Days Better peaked at No. 10 on the Americana Album chart and spent 8 weeks in the top 20.

"Harder Stuff" featuring Miranda Lambert peaked at No. 12 on the Americana Singles chart and peaked at No. 6 and No. 8 on the CDX chart and the Texas Regional Radio chart, respectively. Due to the success of Bad Days Better, along with his storied success through the years, Hood recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut on October 22.

Jason and Adam will be playing ten shows together as "Southern Brothers" in Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma during the first two weeks of December. To stay up to date with Hood and his tour dates, please visit here.

Listen to the new single here:

"Southern Brothers" Tour Dates

Dec. 1 - Irving, Tex. - Texas Lottery Plaza

Dec. 2 - Austin, Tex. - 04 Center

Dec. 3 - New Braunfels, Tex. - Gruene Cottages

Dec. 4 - Forth Worth, Tex. - The Post at River East (early & late show)

Dec. 6 - Anna, Tex. - Gar Hole

Dec. 7 - Tulsa, Okla. - The Shrine

Dec. 8 - Springfield, Mo. - Southbound Bar & Grill

Dec. 9 - Kansas City, Mo. - Knuckleheads

Dec. 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. - Belle Isle Restaurant & Brewery

About Adam Hood

Solo artist. Frontman. Behind-the-scenes songwriter. For more than 2 decades, Adam Hood has left his mark onstage and in the writing room, carving out a southern sound that mixes soul, country, and American roots music into the same package. It's a sound that began shape in Opelika, Alabama.

Raised by working-class parents, Hood started playing hometown shows as a 16 year-old, landing a weekly residency at a local restaurant. He'd perform there every Friday and Saturday night, filling his set list with songs by John Hiatt, Steve Warner, Hank Williams Jr, and Vince Gill.

As the years progressed, the gigs continued - not only in Alabama, but across the entire country, where Hood still plays around 100 shows annually. These days, though, he's no longer putting his own stamp on the songs of chart-topping country stars. Instead, many of those acts are playing his music.

Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt, Riley Green, Whiskey Myers, Anderson East, Frankie Ballard, Josh Abbott Band, Lee Ann Womack, and Brent Cobb are among the dozens of artists who've recorded Hood's songs. An in-demand songwriter, while still maintaining a busy schedule of tour dates in support of his third solo release, Welcome to the Big World and Two years later, he continues the balancing act with his newest album, Somewhere in Between.

And now in 2022, his fifth studio album, Bad Days Better, recorded at Capricorn Studios in Macon, Georgia with the help of members of Blackberry Smoke, and Brent Cobb in the producer's chair will be released with 10 new songs.

"It's southern music," he says, "That's what it represents: the soulful side of southern music, the country side of southern music, the genuineness of southern culture, and the way I grew up. One of the t-shirts I sell at every show simply says 'Southern songs' and that's a good summary of what I do. It's what I've always done."