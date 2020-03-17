Adam Doleac Re-Ups With Sony/ATV

Arista Nashville's Adam Doleac has re-upped his contract, signing a new global publishing deal with Sony/ATV. Under Doleac's first agreement with SATV, the Harrisburg, MS native received songwriter cuts with Hootie & The Blowfish, Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett and Darius Rucker.



"I couldn't be happier to re-sign with my Sony ATV family," said Doleac. "They have been big believers in me and my music since the very beginning, and for that, I will always be grateful. There's no better team out there, and I'm excited to fill a few more blank pages of this journey with them."



Doleac recently released his first single, "Famous" to country radio, a song that in the last year spent two weeks at No. 1 on Sirius XM's The Highway and has accumulated more than 35 million streams worldwide. In November, Adam Doleac released his debut music video for "Famous," which features ABC's The Bachelor stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. The concept video, which was directed by Preston Leatherman and features Doleac making a cameo as a supermarket attendant, can be viewed HERE.



"I'm beyond excited to work alongside Adam for the next chapter of his career." said Dane Schmidt, Creative Director at SATV. "I'm a huge advocate of great work ethic, and Adam has continued to show day in and day out he's willing to go above and beyond to out work everyone. We're thankful to be a part of his team, and look forward to our future together!"



In October, Sony Music Nashville signed Doleac to their Arista Nashville imprint, and took "Famous" to radio shortly thereafter.



A Hattiesburg, Mississippi native, Doleac became impassioned with music in college. The Rolling Stone Country "Artist to Watch" received a scholarship to the University of Southern Mississippi where he not only played baseball, but wrote songs with his teammates and learned to play guitar. After he began playing hometown area gigs, Doleac posted a performance of one of his songs on YouTube which accrued millions of views and caught the attention of Sony/ATV Music Publishing. A co-writer of songs recorded by such stars as Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, and Hootie and the Blowfish, Doleac has staked his claim as one to watch in Nashville. Dubbed "the hero country needs" by Popdust, he has toured with Carrie Underwood, Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. Doleac's music has been described by Rolling Stone as "anchored not only in the trends of Top 40 radio, but also the blue-collar grit of Bob Seger and the bluesy influence of his Mississippi hometown."





