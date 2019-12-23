Adam Davenport Releases New Single 'Hype'

Adam Davenport makes his debut on HouseSession Records with "Hype," his fourth studio single and the highly-anticipated follow-up to his other release in 2019, "What's The Matter With You," on which Davenport upgraded his sound from the Euro-pop/pop house vibes of his first two productions (his Billboard-charting debut "My Return Address Is You," featuring Shanica Knowles, and a reimagining of Eric Clapton's "Change The World") to the more mature sounds of future and bass house.

On Davenport's new record, "a nasty bass driven stomper with a remarkable spoken vocal," he wryly comments on social media culture:

Words have no meaning

Except on Tweet

If you have something to say, Say it in a headline

The world is one big superficial stage

So be a good actor and play your part

If you want beauty, you need make-up

If you wanna f**, tone that bod up

If you want money, make them pay up

If you want fame, get up Insta

If you wanna party, better stay up

But first you'll need a fix of hype

Hype is a word that you can't describe

Hype is a feeling that you need inside

Hype is a need that you feel inside

(A fix of hype)

Hype is a disease that grows with time

Hype is an addiction that you can't leave behind

Hype is an evolution that you must embrace to find

The result is a dark and sexy house anthem reminiscent of Madonna's Erotica and The Chainsmoker's "Selfie," a club anthem which similarly had a social media theme.

"Hype," which Davenport co-wrote with Jordi Coenradie, is released on the German label HouseSession and is now available on Spotify. It will be made available on iTunes and all other streaming platforms on January 17, 2020.





