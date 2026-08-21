Adam Chaffins Releases TRAILER TRASH: DOUBLEWIDE, to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

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Nashville-by-way-of-Kentucky singer/songwriter Adam Chaffins has released his new album Trailer Trash: Doublewide via Spirit Nashville Recordings / Fluid Music Revolution. Co-produced with hitmaker Frank Rogers - who's helmed over 40 number ones - along with Derek Wells, Mike Fiorentino and Chaffins himself, the record tells stories of American life from a distinctly Appalachian perspective. Chaffins will celebrate the album with a special Idle Happy Hour edition of his residency at Bobby's Idle Hour Tavern this evening, and he'll make his Grand Ole Opry debut next week on August 28.

To date, Trailer Trash: Doublewide has garnered praise from The Bluegrass Situation, Holler and All Country News, with earlier singles 'Sugarcoat It,' 'Lucky Me' and 'King of Coal Dust County,' which is currently on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart. Expanding the Trailer Trash world introduced with his 5-song EP last summer, the new album showcases Chaffins' knack for blending razor-sharp wit with real-world reflections on current events, without ever cheapening the lessons that lurk beneath. It was this quality that led legendary producer Frank Rogers to offer him a publishing deal on the spot -- just the third songwriter in Rogers' career to receive such an offer, after Chris Stapleton and Josh Turner. When Chaffins first went in to meet with Rogers, he had years under his belt as an instrumentalist for the likes of Billy Strings, Lee Ann Womack, Kendell Marvel and Jake Owen.

After a busy year producing the newest LP for Brit Taylor, celebrating the birth of their first child and getting 10M+ views on a video of his ornery goat Memphis, Chaffins is refocusing the spotlight on his own craft. Now, he's turning his life story -- a childhood in Kentucky, where he was raised by a former coal miner who once sold used trailers for a living, and an obsession with music that would soon take him all over the world -- into a country album that swoons, swaggers, and stuns.

On September 15, Chaffins will host another takeover of Bobby's Idle Hour Tavern during AMERICANAFEST, featuring special guests Silverada, The Reeves Brothers, Brit Taylor, Dee White, Adam Wright and Levi Foster.

Tour Dates

August 21 - Nashville, TN - Bobby's Idle Hour (Album Release Show)

August 22 - Richmond, KY - Bourbon Jam Music Festival

August 28 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

September 15 - Nashville, TN - Bobby's Idle Hour (AMERICANAFEST)

Trailer Trash: Doublewide Tracklist

1. Living Til My Dying Day (Adam Chaffins/Bryan Simpson)

2. Trailer Trash (Adam Chaffins/Adam Wright)

3. Dive Bar Moses (Adam Chaffins/Bobby Hamrick)

4. Kentucky Girl (Adam Chaffins/Adam Wright)

5. Lucky Me (Adam Chaffins/Brit Taylor/Adam Landry)

6. Flea Market (Adam Chaffins/Bobby Hamrick)

7. King of Coal Dust County (Adam Chaffins/Brit Taylor/Billy Montana)

8. Hard To Reach (Adam Chaffins/Darrell Scott)

9. Stepped Over The Pieces (Adam Chaffins/Frank Rogers)

10. You Get Drunk, I'll Get High (Adam Chaffins/Brit Taylor/Adam Wright)

11. Sugarcoat It (Adam Chaffins/Adam Wright)

12. Get Rich (Adam Chaffins/Jay Knowles)

13. Easy Love (Adam Chaffins)

14. Little Bit At A Time (Adam Chaffins/Adam Wright)

Photo Credit: Natia Cinco



Photo Credit: Natia Cinco

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