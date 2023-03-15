Abraham Alexander Unveils 'Blood Under The Bridge' From Debut Album 'SEA/SONS'

Singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander unveils a new song, "Blood Under The Bridge."

The track is the latest from his upcoming highly anticipated debut album, SEA/SONS, set for release on April 14 via Dualtone Records; pre-save/pre-order HERE.

Of the song, Alexander states, "This song is a baptism for me. A song about forgiveness and redemption. It's looking at a broken glass but seeing the beauty in the brokenness. The power of dancing in the fire and coming out purified. This is blood under the bridge."

"Blood Under the Bridge" follows previously released songs "Heart of Gold," "Stay (featuring Gary Clark Jr.)" and "Tears Run Dry." The record features an appearance by Mavis Staples in addition to Gary Clark Jr.

Alexander co-produced the record alongside Matt Pence (The Breeders, Yuck, Here We Go Magic) and Brad Cook (Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Bon Iver). The songs on the album date back as far as 2014-15, with many written during the pandemic.

The 11 tracks on SEA/SONS touch on themes of loss, redemption, longing, anguish and joy. And while his lyrics speak to pain, trauma and life-changing loss, he instills his music with a joyful passion and irrepressible spirit, ultimately giving way to songs that radiate undeniable hope.

"The image on the cover is me and my brothers in the ocean in Greece," Alexander explains of the album. "So, the title is me thanking my brothers in a way and just reminiscing about us being in the ocean and how time isn't really a concept that kids grasp." He continues, "SEA/SONS is a reminder for us to be in the moment in the sea and to dwell in the healing place, not looking at the clock.

Alexander is featured in a short documentary film about his music and debut record titled Abraham Alexander: The Making of SEA/SONS. Watch/share a clip of Alexander describing the genesis of the album and its underlying concept HERE.

Alexander is performing at the upcoming SXSW, his official showcase taking place March 17 at Central Presbyterian Church; see HERE for additional information. He is also hitting the road for a string of shows supporting Wilder Woods, kicking off April 6 in Harrisburg, PA. A complete list of dates follows below.

Alexander recently appeared at The Troubadour in Los Angeles as part of the Americana Music Association's pre-Grammys tribute to Lucinda Williams, standing out amongst the star-studded lineup of Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell, Molly Tuttle and more. The Tennessean raved, "The best tribute shows introduce audiences to at least one artist they won't soon forget. Saturday night, that was Abraham Alexander," while Bob Lefsetz praised, "the surprise was one man band Abraham Alexander, making his Gibson talk and sing while he pounded the big bass drum."

Born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent, Alexander moved to Texas with his family at age 11 to escape the racial tensions they faced in his birthplace. Shortly after moving to the states, his birth mother was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver, leading Alexander to be adopted later in his teens. He found solace in sports as a soccer prodigy and later, following a torn ACL that ended his playing career, in music once a friend handed Alexander a guitar and he unexpectedly found songs pouring out of him.

While working as a bank teller and rehearsing during his lunch breaks, a life-changing, chance encounter with Leon Bridges changed the course of Alexander's life. "...something in me was just like, you need to talk to this guy. It was weird, but it was that intuition that I could not dismiss." This very intuition led him to his first experience in a recording studio, singing on Bridges' songs such as "River" and "Coming Home." It was Bridges that encouraged him to start taking music seriously, and he began performing at open mics.

From his modest musical beginnings performing at open mics in Fort Worth, TX, Alexander has gone on to recent stints on the road opening for Leon Bridges, Black Pumas and Mavis Staples. He recently toured with Lucius late last year and has also supported the likes of Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ani DiFranco, Shakey Graves and Gary Clark Jr.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

March 17-Mohawk (Wasserman Music Annual SXSW Day Party)-Austin, TX

March 17-Central Presbyterian Church-Austin, TX

April 6-XL Live-Harrisburg, PA*

April 7-World Café Live-Philadelphia, PA*

April 8-The Sinclair-Cambridge, MA*

April 10-Empire Underground-Albany, NY *

April 11-Bowery Ballroom-New York, NY *

April 13-Union Stage-Washington, DC*

April 14-Lincoln Theatre-Raleigh, NC*

April 17-Neighborhood Theatre-Charlotte, NC*

April 18-The Mill & Mine-Knoxville, TN*

April 20-Brooklyn Bowl Nashville-Nashville, TN*

April 21-Iron City-Birmingham, AL*

April 22-Center Stage Theater-Atlanta, GA*

April 25-Lincoln Hall-Chicago, IL*

April 26-The Vogue Theatre-Indianapolis, IN*

April 28-Majestic Theatre-Madison, WI*

April 29-Varsity Theater-Minneapolis, MN*

May 1-Madrid Theatre-Kansas City, MO*

May 2-Bluebird Theater-Denver, CO*

May 6-The Echo Lounge & Music Hall-Dallas, TX*

June 2-The Kessler Theater-Dallas, TX

June 3-The Kessler Theater-Dallas, TX

June 7-Antone's-Austin, TX

June 10-White Oak Music Hall-Houston, TX

June 15-Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival-Manchester, TN

July 30-Newport Folk Festival-Newport, RI

*supporting Wilder Woods