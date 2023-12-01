AZ Releases New Album 'Truth Be Told' Featuring Appearances Fat Joe & Pharoahe Monch

It had been a decade since AZ graced fans with an album, but his long-teased sequel, Doe Or Die II, became one of 2021's undeniable success stories. 

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 2 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

AZ Releases New Album 'Truth Be Told' Featuring Appearances Fat Joe & Pharoahe Monch

Over the course of his distinguished and influential career, AZ has been nominated for Grammy's, and won one for his contribution “Full Circle,” to The Firm reuniting track from Nas' Kings Disease, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album of 2020, sold millions of albums, created hit singles and lent his velvety voice, and street poetry to some of Hip-Hop's most timeless music. 

It had been a decade since AZ graced fans with an album, but his long-teased sequel, Doe Or Die II, became one of 2021's undeniable success stories.  Featuring appearances and production from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, The Alchemist, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock, Statik Selektah, Idris Elba, Bink, Buckwild, Kaygee, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, and Baby Paul, Doe Or Die II was a mainstay at the top of the DSP charts upon its release. 

Now, AZ has released his new album Truth Be Told.  AZ continues to refine and update his style with Truth Be Told, which features guest appearances from Fat Joe, Pharoahe Monch and Mumu Fresh.   

“My Art.  My Perspective.  My Truth.  Truth Be Told” AZ declares.

After contributing production on both Doe Or Die and Doe Or Die II, AZ has recruited a familiar name to produce all of Truth Be Told, as the legendary, and Grammy-nominated producer Buckwild handles all of the production. 

Aside from cooking up classics with AZ, Buckwild has also produced classics for The Notorious B.I.G. “I Gotta Story To Tell”, Black Rob “Whoa,” OC “Times Up,” and Organized Konfusion's “Stress,”  and has produced for artists such as Jay-Z, Nas, 50 Cent, Diddy, Mase, Fat Joe, Big Pun, Big L, Jadakiss, The Game, Method Man & Redman, Terror Squad, Beanie Sigel, Faith Evans, Kool G Rap, Cormega, Capone-N-Noreaga, Raekwon and Little Brother.

AZ's new album, Truth Be Told, is now available at all DSP's.

You can now purchase, stream, add and favorite Truth Be Told at your preferred DSP:



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of Houdini Photo
Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of 'Houdini'

“Houdini” kickstarts the narrative thread that weaves its way through Dua’s upcoming project. The track was written by Lipa, along with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, a group who served as core collaborators throughout the project, and was produced by Parker and Harle.

2
MVW X TiaCorine & Lil Cherry Release Tru Tru (DJ Sliink Remix) Photo
MVW X TiaCorine & Lil Cherry Release 'Tru Tru' (DJ Sliink Remix)

MVW teams up with TiaCorine and Lil Cherry for the 'Tru Tru' remix by DJ Sliink. The song is a syrupy ode to female empowerment and pleasure, offering a psychedelic, anime, trap dream world for listeners to escape into.

3
P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of Trustfall Album Photo
P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Trustfall' Album

The Tour Deluxe Edition features six live recordings from her Summer Carnival tour including singles such as “What About Us,” “When I Get There,” and “Cover Me in Sunshine” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, as well as covers of Sade's “No Ordinary Love” and Sinead O'Connor's “Nothing Compares 2 U” with Brandi Carlile.

4
Beyoncé Drops New Song MY HOUSE From RENAISSANCE Film Photo
Beyoncé Drops New Song 'MY HOUSE' From RENAISSANCE Film

Beyoncé has dropped a new song to celebrate the release of her RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. The new single, 'MY HOUSE,' is played at the end credits of the movie. Now that it's playing in theaters everywhere, the Grammy-winner has released it on to streaming platforms everywhere.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SPAMALOT
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
I NEED THAT