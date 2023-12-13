AUSTIN PSYCH FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Alvvays & More

The festival will take place from April 26-28.

Dec. 13, 2023

AUSTIN PSYCH FEST will be held April 26-28, 2024, in its original single location format and Spring timeframe with an intimate setting and two stage lineup at South Austin's The Far Out Lounge – an outdoor venue with a 100 year history. Austin Psych Fest brings the old school vibe of the original event back outdoors and under the stars and oak trees in the venue's sprawling backyard.

The lineup offers up an international slate of psych rock, dream pop, and indie rock, with a nod to the 1960s golden era of psychedelia and an eye toward the future. The trees, stage, and venue will be drenched and dripping in the liquid light and visuals of video artists Mad Alchemy, TV Eye, and drip//cuts. Festival founders The Black Angels will be debuting a new visual experience at APF'24 in collaboration with TV Eye.

LEVITATION Presale*: DEC 14 at 10AM CST HERE
PUBLIC On-Sale: DEC 15 at 10AM CST HERE
* For LEV'23 or APF'23 ticket customers

Austin Psych Fest began in 2008, as a DIY event produced by The Black Angels and friends, and quickly expanded over the years into an international destination for the  underground music scene. The event was renamed LEVITATION, in a nod to the Austin's psychedelic rock godfathers The 13th Floor Elevators, who reunited to play the event in 2015.

Austin Psych Fest returned in April 2023 celebrating its 15 year anniversary with a 3 day throwback to the original multi-stage, single venue format - bringing an intimate gathering on the Spring side of the calendar, and LEVITATION in the Fall. APF is here to stay, taking over The Far Out Lounge the weekend of APRIL 26-28, 2024. APF honors the city's 1960s psychedelic rock heritage and brings it into the here and now - bringing tripped-out sounds to an appropriately laid-back South Austin setting. 

Since Austin Psych Fest's inception, organizers have sought to create a thriving center for the independent music scene locally and internationally, in the home of psychedelic rock: Austin, Texas. 

To keep up with updates and for additional information, keep up with Levitation on Instagram here.

THE HISTORY OF LEVITATION & AUSTIN PSYCH FEST:

Founded in 2008 as Austin Psych Fest by members of The Black Angels and friends, the independent event sparked a movement, inspiring the creation of similar events across the globe. Austin Psych Fest was renamed LEVITATION in honor of Austin's psychedelic rock pioneers The 13th Floor Elevators, who reunited and performed at LEVITATION 2015 for the band's 50th anniversary. The event has stayed true to its original mission - to be a hub for the psych rock scene - while expanding into the worlds of metal, electronic music, punk, and all manner of independent and underground music.

For over a decade, LEVITATION has delivered lineups that span psych, dream pop, punk, indie, metal, darkwave and electronic music – helping carry the spirit of 1960's sonic experimentation into modern times. It's a beloved record collection manifested into a 4 day weekend, with lineups that span continents and generations: a heady amalgamation of vintage gear, immersive light shows and visuals, buzzing amps, moody synths, good vibes and good times in Austin, Texas. LEVITATION returns for Halloween weekend – October 31- November 3, 2024.

The Reverberation Appreciation Society is the record label and creative collective behind the curation, artwork and aesthetic of Levitation and Austin Psych Fest. Since 2010, the label imprint has been releasing records with key bands in the psych and garage rock scene such as Frankie and the Witch Fingers and Night Beats, and kicked off its Live at Levitation archive series in 2021 with live releases from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kikagaku Moyo, The Black Angels, Primal Scream and more.

Levitation Sessions, the imprint's live album + film series, captures bands like Osees, Ty Segall, SLIFT, Goat, Windhand, Dead Meadow, Death Valley Girls and more, performing in unique locations and pressed to limited edition vinyl. RVRB's online shop offers an ever-expanding selection of LEV and APF official merchandise, limited edition vinyl from other labels, guitar pedals, turntables, art prints, one of a kind tie-dyes, and more. 



