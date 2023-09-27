ATO Records' Garage-Punks CIVIC Announce 'New Vietnam & Singles' LP

They are thrilled to announce the New Vietnam & Singles LP, due out October 20.
CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. Hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-up of garage rock, punk, and ’90s-style noise-rock,” the band recently unleashed their acclaimed, blistering new single “Hourglass”. Today, they are thrilled to announce the New Vietnam & Singles LP, due out October 20 on ATO Records.
This new collection marks the first time the band’s powerhouse 2018 debut EP New Vietnam – that prompted VICE to crown the band “Melbourne’s New Kings of Wild Rock And Roll” – will be released on vinyl in the US. It also features a selection of early fan favorite singles and a special new version of “New Vietnam” recorded live from 3PBS (Melbourne radio).
CIVIC is thrilled to bring their blistering live show to stages across the US for the FIRST TIME ever on the Taken By Force tour which kicks off this week. One of the most exhilarating bands to emerge in recent years, the Melbourne-based act made their name as a captivating live act defined by masterfully controlled chaos, embarking on a European tour earlier this year.
Their frenetic live show will serve up a vital new energy, joyfully obliterating the line between furious catharsis and unbridled fun. The tour will include stops in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle and more as well as appearances at LEVITATION Festival and Gonerfest.
9/29: Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest
10/01: Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
10/03: Birmingham, AL @ LCY
10/04: Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/05: Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
10/06: Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore
10/07: New York, NY @ Zone One
10/08: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
10/10: Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/11: Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
10/12: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/13: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/14: Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
10/15: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/17: Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/18: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/20: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
10/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory
10/22: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/24: San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/25: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/27: Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
Photo credit: Assignment Studio
