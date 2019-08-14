ARSUN Announces US Tour Opening for Cat Power

Aug. 14, 2019  
ARSUN Announces US Tour Opening for Cat Power

This September, NYC-based artist Arsun will embark on an east coast tour opening for Cat Power (tour dates below). With a sound beyond his 20 years, Arsun recently released his debut EP Send Her My Way to acclaim from i-D and HERO, who called it "multifaceted, simplistic, and embodying real artistic confidence."

TOUR DATES OPENING FOR CAT POWER:

9/12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

9/13 - Tampa, FL - The RITZ Ybor

9/14 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

9/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

9/17 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte

9/18 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

9/20 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music Theatre

9/22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

9/24 - Boston, MA - ROYALE

9/25 - Washington, DC - The Lincoln Theatre

9/27 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

9/28 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca

Photo credit: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Five Actors Added To Amazon's THE WHEEL OF TIME Series
  • Sebastian Straw Previews 'My Friend' Off Debut LP 'Welcome Yesterday'
  • Hangman Announces New LP on Flatspot Records, Releases Single
  • THE MAX FACTOR Documentary Screens In The Historic Max Factor Building

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup