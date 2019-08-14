ARSUN Announces US Tour Opening for Cat Power

This September, NYC-based artist Arsun will embark on an east coast tour opening for Cat Power (tour dates below). With a sound beyond his 20 years, Arsun recently released his debut EP Send Her My Way to acclaim from i-D and HERO, who called it "multifaceted, simplistic, and embodying real artistic confidence."

TOUR DATES OPENING FOR CAT POWER:

9/12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

9/13 - Tampa, FL - The RITZ Ybor

9/14 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

9/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

9/17 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte

9/18 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

9/20 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music Theatre

9/22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

9/24 - Boston, MA - ROYALE

9/25 - Washington, DC - The Lincoln Theatre

9/27 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

9/28 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca

Photo credit: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin





Related Articles View More Music Stories