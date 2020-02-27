ANTS Reveals New Invasion Concept

To mark their eighth consecutive season on the white isle the ANTS colony are ready for an epic INVASION every Saturday during the summer, transforming Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel into an immersive science fiction playground, soundtracked by the leading names in cutting edge house and techno.



Every Saturday from 16th May to 3rd October, ANTS INVASION takes its inspiration from 1960's B-movies with a concept focused around giant, killer ANTS which crash land into their Ibizan nest and set to mesmerise and destroy the colony, whilst taking them on a white-knuckle ride of superb production and lighting.



Always delivering a star-studded line-up the 20-week series will welcome a wide range of the finest house and techno talents who truly define the brand, including Swiss DJ and main headliner ​Andrea Oliva, VIVA Music label head Steve Lawler​, techno legend ​Joris Voorn, plus, Better Lost Than Stupid's very own Davide Squillace and Matthias Tanzmann who will also grace the decks. Nic Fanciulli and Kölsch are also confirmed as the first wave of headliners to help kick-start the INVASION.

Ibiza`s leading house and techno day-to-night party, ​ANTS ​will celebrate its eighth season at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel venue promising to bring a line-up of world-class DJ's and awe-inspiring production, which has carved a solid reputation across the globe, seeing the colony start off 2020 in Tulum and have Printworks and E1 London, Fabrik Madrid, Pacha Barcelona and Miami Music Week already locked in.



Proving to be one of the most recognisable global club brands, there's no sign of ANTS to slow down, get ready for their infectious sound to once again captivate the world one party at a time and Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel from 16th May.

Tickets are already on sale via www.ushuaiaexperience.com

First 2020 Names Confirmed:

Andrea Oliva - Davide Squillace - Francisco Allendes - Joris Voorn - Kölsch

Matthias Tanzmann - Nic Fanciulli - Steve Lawler



ANTS 2020

www.unitedants.com

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel

Playa d'en Bossa, Ibiza

Every Saturday from 16th May - 3rd October

Tickets on sale now





