ANTS Reveal Full Weekly BreakdownsÂ For 2019 Ibiza SeasonÂ 

Following the recent unveiling of the full season line-up, Ushuaïa's leading underground residency ANTShave now revealed their weekly event breakdowns, with parties running every Saturday from 1st June to 28th September.



Kicking off proceedings on 1st June, ANTS mainstay Andrea Oliva will be joined by Chicago house legend DJ Sneak and London favourites Groove Armada. Davide Squillace, Dublin and Nic Fanciulliare also on the line-up.



Other highlights from across the 18-week run include Loco Dice's 'Birthday Special' on 10th August (full line-up still to be announced), a back-to-back performance from tech-house favourites Detlef andLatmun on 24th August and an appearance from house music royalty The Black Madonna on 7th September.

The closing party on 28th September is poised to be a similarly raucous affair, with Andrea Oliva andDublin returning to play with Dutch electronic legend Joris Voorn, Viva Music label boss Steve Lawler, Francisco Allendes and Manchester duo Solardo.



The Night League, the team behind Ushuai?a Ibiza, have promised to transform the club into a fully-fledged 'ANTS? Metropolis' for this year's edition - a bustling underground city and life-size ANTS colony.



One of the White Isle's most recognisable party brands, ANTS marks its seventh Ibiza season with another year of boundary-pushing production and stellar, tried-and-tested line-ups.

ANTS ON TOUR



Taking the ?brand worldwide, ?ANTS have recently staged parties across the likes of ?London, Barcelona, Vietnam ?and ?Tulum through winter. With the ?Netherlands and ?Miami already confirmed as ?ANTShotspots over the course of the next month, ?the 2019 ?Ushuai?a Ibiza ?ANTS ?season is set to kick off onSaturday 1st June.



ABOUT THE NIGHT LEAGUE



Founded in 2001 by events entrepreneur Yann Pissenem, The Night League is 360 music and entertainment company dedicated to every facet of event and venue management and responsible for hugely successful brands including Ushuai?a Ibiza, Hi? Ibiza, ANTS, BIG, Children of the 80 ?s, GangStarand DYSTOPIA.





