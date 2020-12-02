ANNA LUNOE Returns With New Track 'Ice Cream'

Australian born LA-based DJ/producer/curator extraordinaire Anna Lunoe has returned with her first new music in over a year with the release of "Ice Cream" on Mad Decent.

Featuring Japanese rapper and Trekkie Trax affiliate Nakamura Minami , this banger rides the perfect balance between fun and heavy - with sugary rave synths bouncing around drums so hard they could knock the scoop right out your cone, "Ice Cream" marks Anna Lunoe's first release since last year's "One Thirty" with Nina Las Vegas, which followed her acclaimed summer 2019 Right Party EP.

Following a monumental 2019 - which saw the multi-talented Aussie artist perform at Coachella Music Festival for the third time, secure a Las Vegas residency with the famed Wynn Nightlife group, release her Right Party EP and her long-awaited Nina Las Vegas collaboration " One Thirty ," all while continuing to host her weekly danceXL Radio show on Apple Music 1, where this year alone she's hosted guest appearances from some of the biggest names in music including Zedd, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Disclosure and more. Tune into the show every Friday at 9pm PT here .

Expect Anna Lunoe to play out "Ice Cream" later this month as she returns to the stage with her first live show of 2020 for Factory Summer Festival on December 11th in Brisbane, Australia (the previously announced Perth date of Factory Summer Festival has been postponed until March 2021).

Listen to "Ice Cream" here:

