ANFA Shares Debut Single 'Fukk It'

Today, Swedish-born artist ANFA, who comes from Balochi/Iranian roots, has released her debut single, "Fukk It." The song is available everywhere now and is released via Cosmos Music.



A bombastic debut, set against driving beats and fiery lyricism, "Fukk It" takes a cold, hard stare at social media and its detrimental ubiquity in today's society. As ANFA describes, "Through 'Fukk It' I've been investigating my own relationship with social media, I even met with a mental health expert to find my own digital balance... It's a true love-hate relationship."



Born Anfa Lashari in the Swedish town of Borås, ANFA's heritage stems from the Baluchistan region of Iran. The youngest of 6 siblings, ANFA struggled to define herself as a child, a condition made more tumultuous through bouts of crime, her parents' conservative roots, and a family on the brink of collapse. A born rebel, ANFA's outcast sensibility led to heavy substance abuse by age 11, which continued through her teens. Through it all, music was a constant.



As ANFA states, "I grew up hearing songs from all around the world: Swedish, English, Balochi, Iranian, Balkan, African. I'm one of those kids who was born and raised in one country and my parents in another but I still respect and carry my parent's culture with me...it's one of my superpowers."



At age 15, after winning a Swedish rap contest with her sister Sabina, the two landed their first record deal, which launched a creative pairing that would continue to blossom, fused by their revolutionary spirits. They soon formed LASH, a fearless rap duo whose mission statement was "hip-hop has no gender." They went on to perform at the Swedish Grammy Awards in 2017 and 2018 and were profiled by outlets such as Vogue.



Now, at 21 years old, ANFA is full speed ahead and "Fukk It" marks a bold introduction to her solo project ⎼ her new creative focus alongside recent studies in music production. Blending confessional rap with striking, unpredictable production, ANFA intends to use her artistry to uncover and expose truths amidst the complexity of young adulthood in the digital age.



Be on the lookout for more to come from ANFA soon. In the meantime, listen to her debut "Fukk It" at the links below.





