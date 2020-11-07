The awards took place on Saturday 7th November.

On Saturday 7th November, fans from all across the globe tuned into the virtual event of the year - AMF presents Top 100 DJs Awards 2020. Dance music fans witnessed a truly stunning edition of the massive Dutch festival; one of the biggest events in the music calendar. AMF and DJ Mag combined forces once again to deliver the massive virtual event from the world capital of dance music.

The 2020 edition was a celebration of dance music with the most unique AMF venue to date. The city of Amsterdam served as a picturesque backdrop to multiple performances from superstar DJs, as more than 7 million fans tuned into the event from over 120 countries via AMF.TV, DJMag.tv and other channels.

This year's edition marked yet another highlight in the long-running partnership between AMF and DJ Mag and AMF hosting the DJ Mag Top 100 Awards ceremony. The event also witnessed the crowning of the winner of this year's edition of DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll. French legend David Guetta scooped the hugely sought-after No.1 DJ award, dethroning previous winners Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike in the process. The title was the second of his career, following his previous victory almost a decade ago in 2011.

Saturday evening's celebration was kicked off by a unique moment, a strong message of unity by several artists like Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Afrojack, Vini Vici, Nicky Romero and industry leaders such as both the CEO of Insomniac, Pasquale Rotella and the CEO of ALDA, Allan Hardenberg, followed by an emotional and touching performance by Dutch breakout talent Avalan from an empty Johan Cruijff ArenA. The powerful performance marked a tribute to the fans who were unable to party in the iconic venue due to the circumstances that the world has found itself in during recent times. The beautiful melodies and inspiring lyrics lifted the spirits of fans who tuned in worldwide.

The positive energy continued with the pioneer of the future house movement - Hexagonian leader Don Diablo, who delivered an electric set from the stunning rooftop of the Nhow RAI hotel in Amsterdam. The evening progressed to the hugely popular and revolutionary concept that AMF is known for - the long-anticipated reveal of this year's Two Is One (II=I). Dutch house icon Afrojack and progressive maestro Nicky Romero were revealed as the dynamic duo to form the II=I, and their set from the Skylounge Amsterdam rooftop terrace was a testament to the music chemistry between the two. The Dutch DJs kept the biggest surprise for the end of their set to reveal that they will be the II=I at AMF 2021!

With the atmosphere reaching fever-pitch levels of excitement, it was time for Dutch dance titan Armin van Buuren to send the crowd into a state of trance with a hypnotic set from the CM.com Circuit Zandvoort. The performance marked a rare set for the Dutch music giant this year. The evening was rounded off by the newly crowned No.1 DJ of 2020 - French dance legend David Guetta. With a career that has spanned the best part of two decades, the iconic DJ and producer delivered a rapturous set from the visually stunning Capital C rooftop in the heart of Amsterdam. The set was filled with high-energy hits, massive classics as well as some hot Future Rave sounds that he has explored in recent times.



This year's AMF presents Top 100 DJs Awards 2020 will go down in history as a virtual event that has truly cemented its reputation as a must-see for any electronic music fan. Regardless of the obstacles faced worldwide, AMF delivered an inspiring and entertaining show packed with incredible music. With the dance music community from all over the world tuning in and uniting for this celebration of music, this year's edition will be remembered as the most unique AMF to date.

Allan Hardenberg, CEO of ALDA: "AMF presents Top 100 DJs Awards 2020 was our opportunity to connect and unite in our love for music in this challenging year and it was a pleasure to share it with all of our fans around the world. We are proud to have organized a virtual event with the hard work and dedication of our team, artists and sponsors and we look forward to reuniting on the dancefloor soon. "

