ALRT Releases Dance Remix of Sikdope's 'Follow'

Versatile, emerging DJ/Producer ALRT today released his loaded remix of Sikdope's bassline house single, "Follow." The hard dance remix features ALRT's signature offbeat bass and vocal chop drop, heavy hardstyle kicks, and enhances the original track's staple instrumental with more musical breakdowns. Fans can expect another ALRT & Sikdope collaboration to follow.

Born in Israel, emerging DJ/Producer ALRT currently resides in Los Angeles and finds most of his inspiration lies within 90's core culture of the electronic dance music scene, drawing influence from acts like The Prodigy, Chemical Brothers, Groove Armada, Daft Punk and more. ALRT spent 2019 touring with Joyryde and releasing a number of heaters, including collaborations "Dark Skies" with Kayzo and "Fangs" with Ghastly.

Throughout his rise, he's seen continued support from major act like Joyryde, Kayzo, Ghastly, Gammer and Porter Robinson, to name a few, and is known for creating his own artwork and directing/producing his own music videos.

He's currently working in the studio with a number of heavy hitters and is finishing up his forthcoming debut EP, NRG: Vol 1 to be released February 21, 2020. ALRT also recently created his mix series "Everything is NRG," which can be found on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. ALRT is represented by United Talent Agency and JR Entertainment.

