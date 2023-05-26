ALPHAMEGA Release Debut Album 'Regeneration Machine'

ALPHAMEGA have released their debut full-length album Regeneration Machine via Ironshore Records.

“These songs represent finding strength in the common ground of struggle and hard times while navigating through it with positive energy and hope,” says the band on the new album, which was produced by John Boecklin (Bad Wolves), mixed by Joseph McQueen (Bullet For My Valentine, Suicide Silence), and co-written by Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox, As I Lay Dying). “This album is about reflection, connection and inclusion through our brand of music. Beautiful things come from ugly places.”

Alongside the announcement, ALPHAMEGA have shared a new music video for “To The Wolves.” On the track, vocalist Adam Ryan explains, “When I was in the hospital with Covid, I was alone with only my thoughts for 5 sleepless days. It was intense. ‘To the Wolves’ is a song about facing your mortality, reflecting on your life, and accepting your fate.”

ALPHAMEGA recently announced that they will be hitting the road supporting Halocene ft. Lauren Babic on the Maleficent Tour, as well as playing additional headlining shows. Tickets are on sale now here.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 26 – Page, AZ – The Bowl

May 27 – Albuquerque, NM – JUNO

May 31 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*

June 1 – Greenville, SC – The Radio Room*

June 2 – Durham, NC – Motor Co Music Hall*

June 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27*

June 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie*

June 7 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s*

June 8 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups*

June 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome*

June 11 – Nashville, TN – The End*

June 13 – Tampa, FL – Hooch And Hive*

June 14 – Orlando, FL – Level 13*

June 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits*

*Supporting Halocene ft. Lauren Babic

Photo Credit: Steve Thrasher