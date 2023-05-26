ALPHAMEGA Release Debut Album 'Regeneration Machine'

Alongside the announcement, ALPHAMEGA have shared a new music video for “To The Wolves.”

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 1 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

ALPHAMEGA have released their debut full-length album Regeneration Machine via Ironshore Records.

“These songs represent finding strength in the common ground of struggle and hard times while navigating through it with positive energy and hope,” says the band on the new album, which was produced by John Boecklin (Bad Wolves), mixed by Joseph McQueen (Bullet For My Valentine, Suicide Silence), and co-written by Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox, As I Lay Dying). “This album is about reflection, connection and inclusion through our brand of music. Beautiful things come from ugly places.”

Alongside the announcement, ALPHAMEGA have shared a new music video for “To The Wolves.” On the track, vocalist Adam Ryan explains, “When I was in the hospital with Covid, I was alone with only my thoughts for 5 sleepless days. It was intense. ‘To the Wolves’ is a song about facing your mortality, reflecting on your life, and accepting your fate.”

ALPHAMEGA recently announced that they will be hitting the road supporting Halocene ft. Lauren Babic on the Maleficent Tour, as well as playing additional headlining shows. Tickets are on sale now here.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 26 – Page, AZ – The Bowl

May 27 – Albuquerque, NM – JUNO

May 31 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*

June 1 – Greenville, SC – The Radio Room*

June 2 – Durham, NC – Motor Co Music Hall*

June 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27*

June 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie*

June 7 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s*

June 8 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups*

June 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome*

June 11 – Nashville, TN – The End*

June 13 – Tampa, FL – Hooch And Hive*

June 14 – Orlando, FL – Level 13*

June 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits*

*Supporting Halocene ft. Lauren Babic

Photo Credit: Steve Thrasher



RELATED STORIES - Music

Life In Idle Release Summer Bummer and Announce Sophomore LP Photo
Life In Idle Release 'Summer Bummer' and Announce Sophomore LP

“Summer Bummer” is the second single in anticipation of Continuity Error(s), following up “Catch 22” released earlier this year. With it’s melancholic lyricism and gloomy chord progressions, Life In Idle deliver a familiar midwest emo-meets-pop punk sound any fan of the genre can appreciate.

Izzy Mahoubi to Drop Debut EP How To Run In July Photo
Izzy Mahoubi to Drop Debut EP 'How To Run' In July

Indie singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi has announced her brand new EP How To Run – set to be released via European label Rude Records. The EP will feature previous singles “Hang Around,” “Torn In Two,” as well as newly released single “Cool Guy.” Fans can pre-save How To Run now here and can listen to “Cool Guy” on all streaming services here.

BIJOU And Mahalo Join Forces To Unveil Electrifying Summer Anthem Photo
BIJOU And Mahalo Join Forces To Unveil Electrifying Summer Anthem

'The Way We Touch' beckons listeners with its infectious rhythm, promising to set the summer ablaze and become an unforgettable soundtrack to the season. Serving as a testament to their shared passion for pushing the boundaries of sound and igniting the dance floor with their infectious energy.

Big Words Release Debut Album Nightmares of a Stardom Dream Photo
Big Words Release Debut Album 'Nightmares of a Stardom Dream'

The album also welcomes new tracks including “Tell Me That You Love Me,” a cry of unrequited longing dedicated to an idea of love that will only remain as such. Sonically inspired by the likes of Queen and The Beatles, the new single encapsulates the dream of idealism as it’s sometimes all we have.


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD