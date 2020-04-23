AJ Mitchell Unveils Official Music Video For 'Down In Flames'

Today, pop phenom AJ Mitchell has unveiled the official music video for his track "Down In Flames" (Epic Records). Directed by Kyle Goldberg (Future, Ella Mai) and filmed amidst the backdrop of a remote airfield in Kansas City, the song and video offer an emotional and timely spotlight on the irreplaceable nature of the world around us.

Watch it below!

"The idea behind Down In Flames was sparked when two of my best friends got in a really bad argument and I saw how the situation could've ended better if they just communicated how they actually felt," says AJ. "I need to work on this too, it's maybe something we all have to work on sometimes. So many problems can be solved if we just stop hiding how we really feel."

AJ Last month, AJ released his new single "Spring Break" featuring Rich The Kid along with a vivid accompanying music video directed by Psycho Films' Joe Weil (Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Ferg, Electric Guest). With his forthcoming debut album on the horizon, AJ continues to prove himself as one of 2020's breakout artists. Across the past year, the singer-songwriter has garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, DuJour, Idolator and more, and has received recognition as both an MTV PUSH artist and a 2019 Vevo LIFT artist. Impressively, he's already ranked among the Top 500 artists on Spotify and is averaging over 8 million monthly listeners.

AJ released his Slow Dance EP via Epic Records in August 2019, which features the smash-hit title track featuring Ava Max. Following performances at the 2019 VMAs as well as on The Today Show and Live With Kelly and Ryan, the song maintained a position on the Top 40 Pop Radio charts for months. To close out the year, AJ continued to showcase his range with a steady stream of diverse tracks including the smooth, stripped back "Like Strangers Do," the energetic pop anthem "Say It Again", and the R&B-tinged "Unstoppable".





