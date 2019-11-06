AJ Mitchell Releases New Song 'Say It Again'

Pop singer-songwriter AJ Mitchell has released his brand new song "Say It Again" today via Epic Records. With endearing lyrics and an infectious hook, the song has the heartbeat of a true pop anthem. "Say It Again" is premiering now on the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist.

"Say It Again" was co-written by Jake Torrey (Lauv), Michael Pollack (Maroon 5, Alec Benjamin) and the Futuristics (Halsey, Camila Cabello). The track was preceded by AJ's smooth, stripped-back song "Like Strangers Do", which arrived on October 18th to acclaim from Dujour, Idolator, and more. He's currently prepping his debut full-length album, due out early 2020 via Epic Records.



AJ was officially announced as the latest MTV PUSH artist earlier this week, highlighting him as a singer-songwriter that's truly on the verge of breaking out. Additionally, AJ was recently named a 2019 Vevo LIFT artist, joining an impressive group of notable alumni such as Sam Smith, Halsey, Khalid, Billie Eilish, Jorja Smith, SZA and more.

In August, AJ officially released his Slow Dance EP via Epic Records. The collection of songs showcase the rising pop sensation's unparalleled vocals and unique pop & R&B sound, including the title track featuring Ava Max. Last month, AJ delivered a stirring performance of the song on The TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna on NBC. Currently in the Top 40 at US Pop Radio, the "Slow Dance" is at number 35 and continuing to rise.

