AIRE Radio Networks Signs J Alvarez to Its Artist Portfolio

AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority certified audio network announced today that reggaeton superstar, J Alvarez, is the latest artist to join its newly created marketing partnership platform, Artistas360. Artistas360 is designed to connect Latin artists, of all music genres, with brands for the development and execution of culturally relevant audio, digital and live music campaigns.

"Amplifying the Artistas360 portfolio with legendary and rising Latin recording artists is a testament of our commitment to fuel Hispanics' passion for music, said Elisa Torres, EVP, AIRE Radio Networks." "We are proud to continue the momentum by working with J Alvarez and major brands on the creation of compelling content and experiences that connect fans to their favorite artists beyond the stage."

"SBS has played a significant role in the success of my music career and I'm looking forward to our continued collaboration through Artistas360, said J Alvarez, who has successfully released nine albums and chart-topping hits such as reggaeton anthems La Pregunta and Hasta El Amanecer. "This is a groundbreaking platform that offers artists and brands the opportunity to supply the demand for more Latin music content and experiences. It's an honor to be a part of it."

AIRE Radio Networks will lead the collaboration between J Alvarez and brands who seek to connect with the coveted US Hispanic community. AIRE will also develop and manage all Artistas360 marketing strategies across Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) radio stations, AIRE Radio Networks, LaMusica digital platform and SBS Entertainment.

J Alvarez joins the Queen of Reggaeton, Ivy Queen as well as Zion & Lennox as some of biggest names that represent the Urbano/Reggaeton music genre within the Artistas360 portfolio.

Connecting brands with Latin artists and music fans happens here at SBS.





Related Articles View More Music Stories