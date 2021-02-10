AHP Records Signs Hubcap Moses

Artist-driven label AHP Records has signed eclectic band Hubcap Moses, it was announced today by company President Steve Emley. Led by masterminds Tim Akers and Brad Nye, the band's "R&B Grocery" debut single is set for release to the digital service providers and the Rhythmic/R&B radio panel on February 19, 2021.

The band is set to perform at the 9th Annual "Valentine's in Valentine" concert this Sunday, February 14. In a normal year, the show would be in person in this small West Texas town, but due to COVID restrictions the popular event will be hosted by Elevator A GoGo's Kevin Matthews in a virtual format. Click HERE for information on how to access this free event.

"Brad and Tim - the core of Hubcap Moses - are creating an exciting new sound from a treasured and valued Motown perspective," said Emley. "Tim and I have been friends for years, working on a number of projects together. It's rare to find such an amazing persona bundled with his freak of talent. And then coupling Tim's writing and musicianship with Brad's writing, vocal and guttural sensibilities, Hubcap Moses is poised to create and deliver great music. AHP is honored to sign Hubcap Moses to our roster. The timing is perfect for us, and Hubcap has a load of material to release this year."

Akers and Nye met in 2019 while recording the soundtrack for the movie Cheyenne and quickly hit it off with their affinity for obscure movie quotes and their love of R&B, Funk and Soul music. They draw from growing up in the 70s, when the radio was alive with the brilliance of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Ray Charles and The Beatles. Hubcap Moses brings the big ole nasty git down party with original songs recorded with Nashville's finest session players and some of their favorite soul-cat covers.