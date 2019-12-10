AGAINST ME! Announce Spring 2020 U.S. Tour

Acclaimed American rock band AGAINST ME! have just announced its spring 2020 U.S. tour dates. Touring with support from Stef Chura and kicking off on Wednesday, March 11, the run will begin at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, MA and visit markets such as Portland, ME on March 12, Richmond, VA 0n March 19, Charlotte, NC on March 22, Orlando, FL on March 26, New Orleans, LA on March 29, Athens, GA on April 2, and culminate with an appearance at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival in Atlantic City, NJ on April 4.



The tour announcement comes on the heels on the band's recent 2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs tour, a run that consisted of back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, CA, Toronto, ON, Sayreville, NJ, Boston, MA and Baltimore, MD where they performed their classic albums Searching For A Former Clarity, New Wave, White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues in their entirety on select nights. Tickets for the upcoming 2020 tour go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time, and a full listing of dates can be found below along with more information on the band's official website HERE.

Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace recently released a solo LP titled Bought to Rot via Bloodshot Records with the Devouring Mothers, a band she formed with Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and Marc Hudson who is the bassist for the trio and owner of Rancho Recordo in rural Michigan. An album that has received praise from The Associated Press, NPR, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Billboard, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan and many more, Bought to Rot is a record scorched with honesty across its 14 tracks, unapologetically confessional, capturing many moments snipped from Grace's life and stitched together in song. As a complete body of work, the album stands as the most musically diverse collection of songs Grace has written to date, and is what she affectionately calls her "Scorpio" record - redolent in sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll.



Remaining busy and constantly writing new music, the members of Against Me! - Laura Jane Grace (lead vocals/guitar), James Bowman (lead guitar/vocals), Andrew Seward (bass) and Atom Willard (drums) - are currently working on the follow up to the band's acclaimed 2016 album, Shape Shift With Me. More information on the new album will follow in 2020.



Against Me! will be making the following appearances during December 2019 and March/April of 2020. Dates below.



DECEMBER 2019

13 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks ^

29 - Austin, TX - Mohawk ^

31 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall ^



MARCH 2020

11 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts ^

12 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall ^

13 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met ^

14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ^

17 - State College, PA - Re//Bar ^

18 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

19 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry ^

20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall ^

21 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^

22 - Charlotte, NC -The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte

24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room ^

25 - St. Augustine, FL - Backyard Stage at St. Aug. ^

26 - Orlando, FL - The Social ^

27 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar ^

28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall ^

29 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA ^

31 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall ^



APRIL 2020

01 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn ^

02 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt ^

04 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival *

^ - Stef Chura supporting

* - Against Me! only





