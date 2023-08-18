A.G. Cook Collabs With Lecx Stacy on New Single

The single is off his upcoming EP, A Glint In The Holocene! out October 4 via THANKS Recordings.

Aug. 18, 2023

A.G. Cook Collabs With Lecx Stacy on New Single

Avant-garde, Filipino-American artist, producer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, Lecx Stacy, shares their second single “iv. Deer In The Headlights” which includes additional production by A. G. Cook. 

The single is off his upcoming EP, A Glint In The Holocene! out October 4 via THANKS Recordings. The EP is a genre-bending blend of breakcore, folk music, hardcore, and midwest emo that also features Clams Casino, Eartheater, and more. 

As a prolific producer, Lecx has become a well-known figure in the LA music scene for his contributions to projects by Jean Dawson (executively producing his debut Bad Sports), Deb Never, AG Cook,  Rei Brown, Nosaj Thing, Eartheater, Isabella Lovestory and more. 

In 2020, Lecx released his Face Plants EP and in 2021 he released his critically acclaimed debut album Bundok, “a breathtaking collage of revenge, fear and healing… Lecx Stacy has crafted a scrapbook of memories as he continues to make sense of what family means, and how the preconceived idea of the American Dream can crumble as quickly as it is erected in one’s impressionable mind.” (Paste) 

This past year Lecx released Held My Gaze, an expansive project which finds an evolved Lecx in the midst of self discovery while expanding on his lived experience as a first-generation Filipino-American escaping the Catholic ideologies he was raised on. The project spans across six expertly crafted tracks and has garnered editorial and critical acclaim.



