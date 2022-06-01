ABISHA Shares New Single 'Everything Falls Into Place' ft. Double S

ABISHA shares a new blood-rushing anthem and video titled "Everything Falls Into Place" featuring fellow London artist Double S. It is the title track of her upcoming EP, which will be arriving this July.

Optimized for the dancefloor, the new anthem is anchored with uptempo production filled with effervescent synths that underpin the invigorating optimism found in the lyrics. ABISHA's delicate vocals and Double S' breakneck rap verses work symbiotically in yielding a celebratory dynamic that is thrillingly buoyant. Toying with elements of hip-hop and pop, the exhilarating soundscape expands beyond the trope of UK garage that makes it an indulgent trip.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the track, ABISHA shares, "'Everything Falls Into Place' is one of my favourite songs I've ever written! It marks a really happy and pivotal time in my life which is reflected by the vibe of the track! Working with Double S was so much fun, he brought such a vibrant energy to the track and we connected instantly in the studio."

Double S adds, "Working with Abisha was a great experience because she's got an old school vibe and she's such a beautiful soul, the connection was instant which made the song easier to come together."

A founding member of Marvell Crew, Double S grew up under the spotlight alongside other legendary London MCs including Chip and Wretch 32. As part of the Marvell Crew, he performed at some of the biggest venues across the UK with other acts including Britain's Got Talent winning dance crew Diversity. Outside of Marvell Crew, Double S has also released his own debut EP and mixtape that have made waves across the radio. With "Everything Falls Into Place," he brings his vocal zest that magnifies its sonic intensity.

The new track is the follow up of her latest release, "Home To You" Champion Remix, which was premiered exclusively by Jaguar on BBC Radio One show. The original version garnered support from Spotify's New Dance Revolution, Notion, Wonderland, Consequence, Dummy Mag, Queerty, and more.

These past few months have seen ABISHA embark on a new chapter of her music starting with her 2021 single "Numb," which premiered via Complex and was added to Spotify UK's New Music Friday. For the "Numb" remix, she teamed up with London DJ Jess Bays and had it air exclusively on BBC Radio 1's Dance Party with Danny Howard. The remix was also featured on Billboard's First Out roundup.

From her 2020 debut EP, Scorpio, R&B jam "One Night" to self-care anthem 'Time Alone," she continues pushing herself with more confidence and ambition. Her authenticity and avant-garde sound have garnered support from heavyweight tastemakers across the globe including DAZED, i-D, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Earmilk, gal-dem, Complex, DUMMY, High Snobiety, NYLON, Gay Times, and many more.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard she shared, "I'm discovering who I am as an artist, I'm also discovering who I am as a person, and I've finally gotten to a place where I'm happy to stand out and express myself every way I can."

Outside of music, she has been paving her way in the fashion space while supporting causes that are close to her heart. Recently signed to Select Model Management in London, she has previously worked in campaigns with global brands including with FootLocker EU for their #ShoesDontChangeTheWorld campaign and many more. Additionally, her latest ambassadorship with the non-profit organization MindOut has also given her the opportunity to use her platforms to advocate for LGBTQ+ mental health.

ABISHA is currently gearing up towards releasing her new EP in July, which she'll be sharing more details soon.

Watch the new music video here: