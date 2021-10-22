ABBA Releases New Single 'Just A Notion'

Following what was one of the biggest and most anticipated comebacks in history last month, ABBA release the new single 'Just A Notion' today.

'Just A Notion' is the third single from ABBA's new studio album Voyage, which is out Friday November 5th on Capitol Records. The album, recorded at Benny's studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm, includes the previously released singles 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down'.

On 'Just A Notion', Björn Ulvaeus says: "Wikipedia says this track was recorded in September 1978, which sounds about right. That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it. Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don't have a clue. It's a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it's a mystery and will remain a mystery."

"Now Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we've added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks. In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022. There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recordings."

"'Just a Notion' is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!"

Last month, the four band members - Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid - confirmed to the delight of fans all over the world that they were back, after nearly 40 years, with a new album and with a revolutionary concert that will see them perform as digital avatars at their very own purpose-built 'ABBA Arena' at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Today they announce that more tickets for their concert ABBA Voyage will go on sale Wednesday November 3rd.

ABBA Voyage opens May 27th, 2022, and will see the digital versions of ABBA perform a set jam-packed with some of their greatest hits and much-loved songs, along with the new tracks 'I Still Have Faith in You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down' - alongside a ten-piece live band, which was put together by musician and former Klaxons keyboardist James Righton, and features the acclaimed BRIT-nominated singer Little Boots.

The additional tickets for ABBA Voyage, which will take bookings to December 4th 2022, will be on sale from 10am Wednesday November 3rd, with a priority booking window for ABBA Voyage database subscribers from 10am Tuesday November 2nd.

ABBA Voyage is directed by Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool, Being James Bond, Springsteen and I), and produced by Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Beyoncé and Jay Z for HBO, Springsteen and I) and Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced, Yung Lean - "In My Head", Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).

