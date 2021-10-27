ABBA Confirms Upcoming 'Voyage' Album Will Be Their Last

ABBA has confirmed that their upcoming album, "Voyage", will be their final release.

In an interview with Guardian, Benny Anderson revealed that, while there were two unfinished songs that did not make it onto the album, the group will not be returning to them.

"I didn't actually say that 'this is it' in 1982," he said in the interview. "I never said myself that Abba was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: this is it."

"Voyage" will be released Friday, November 5.

Last month, the four band members - Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid - confirmed to the delight of fans all over the world that they were back, after nearly 40 years, with a new album and with a revolutionary concert that will see them perform as digital avatars at their very own purpose-built 'ABBA Arena' at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Today they announce that more tickets for their concert ABBA Voyage will go on sale Wednesday November 3rd.

ABBA Voyage opens May 27th, 2022, and will see the digital versions of ABBA perform a set jam-packed with some of their greatest hits and much-loved songs, along with the new tracks 'I Still Have Faith in You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down' - alongside a ten-piece live band, which was put together by musician and former Klaxons keyboardist James Righton, and features the acclaimed BRIT-nominated singer Little Boots.

The additional tickets for ABBA Voyage, which will take bookings to December 4th 2022, will be on sale from 10am Wednesday November 3rd, with a priority booking window for ABBA Voyage database subscribers from 10am Tuesday November 2nd.

ABBA Voyage is directed by Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool, Being James Bond, Springsteen and I), and produced by Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Beyoncé and Jay Z for HBO, Springsteen and I) and Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced, Yung Lean - "In My Head", Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).