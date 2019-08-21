A. Swayze & The Ghosts Release New Single 'Connect To Consume'

Tasmanian garage rock quartet A. Swayze & The Ghosts are excited to share the new single "Connect To Consume", via Australian label Ivy League Records (home to Hatchie and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever among others). The single premiered today on Jack Saunders' 'Next Wave' BBC Radio 1 show, and is out now on all DSPs in tandem with a music video for the song. The latest offering from A. Swayze & The Ghosts follows their last single "Suddenly", which was released earlier this year and praised by the likes of Clash Magazine and The 405 among others.

Watch the video for "Connect To Consume" below!

In the words of A.Swayze & the Ghosts: "We have exchanged honesty, beauty, ugliness, boredom-reality-for an abstract museum inside a digitized screen, curated by big business but sustained by us. We have volunteered to pace the halls blindly, loudly. We are promised the pain of life will numb. We are given a rule for everything. We submit, we succeed. We do not feel; we do not need to anymore. We have accepted the prison and adorned the uniforms under the guise of convenience. We have connected and now we will consume."

The Hobart natives have amassed a fierce live following over the past two years thanks to their raw, bold and at times, wild shows - heightened by the notably charismatic and enigmatic lead singer, Andrew Swayze.

Over the last 18 months A. Swayze & the Ghosts has performed at The Great Escape and supported Nude Party on their UK tour. In Australia, the band has played major festivals including Splendour in the Grass, BIGSOUND (in many 'best of' lists across Triple J, Double J, The Music, STACK) and Falls Festival, as well as shows alongside Shame, The Vines, and Total Control amongst others.

Photo Credit: Keith Deverell





